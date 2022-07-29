Pattern of ‘clear’ online warning signs pre-dating mass shootings going unchecked: Why?

mymixfm.com
Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Live Nation addressed rumors about a fight outside a Darien Lake concert over the weekend in an email to employees Monday morning. In the email signed by Live Nation General Manager Molly Groden, employees were thanked for handling a "stressful" night at the gates and "rowdy" guests. The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
police1.com
'Shots fired!': N.Y. police release bodycam footage of gunfight during foot pursuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police released body camera footage Wednesday from an incident early Sunday in which a suspect is accused of firing several shots at an officer during a foot chase in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood, with the officer returning fire. No one was struck during the...
wnypapers.com
NFPD investigating gunshot victim
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire departments responded to an address in the 500 block of 19th Street for a report of an unresponsive male. The 59-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased at the scene. NFPD detectives are...
Cattle battle continues in Niagara County as people protest outside an animal sanctuary
NEWFANE N.Y. (WIVB) — The cattle battle in Niagara County continues, as around hundred people protest outside Asha’s Farm Sanctuary demanding the owner releases two cows. In a story News 4 told viewers first, two cows somehow found their way from McKee Farms to an animal sanctuary in the town and owner Tracy Murphy does […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?
According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
Buffalo Mayor Brown on semi-automatic gun ban
On Friday, The House of Representatives passed legislation banning semi-automatic guns for the first time since the original ban expired in 2004
Town of Tonawanda dentist receives jail time for attempted forcible touching
The district attorney's office said the incident occurred on May 27, 2020, at a dental office Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda.
WKBW-TV
'Friends of Night People' allowing displaced people a place to turn to for necessities
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Larry Norwood has come to Friends of Night People for the last 20 years. Friends of Night People client, Larry Norwood said, "[I come] from a dysfunctional family, but from a good family. I struggled with alcohol and addiction, homelessness, depression. I had nowhere to go."
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
West Seneca man arraigned for murder
The 29-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
Time Stops and Gets Arrested in Wheatfield
An Erie County man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a stopped car in the road. According to the New York State Police, troopers from the Niagara barracks responded to a call after agents with the U.S. Border Patrol allegedly found a car stopped on River Road in Wheatfield, New York at approximately 2:28am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Buffalo Police locate missing 14-year-old boy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say La'Ron Winston, 14, has been located safe and has been reunited with family. This update comes nearly an hour after police posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating Winston. Original story:. The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the...
