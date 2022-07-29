ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

Camp Gladiator Is Bringing 'Fitness Races' to Nathan Benderson Park

We've covered great places to walk and run in Sarasota, but what about a fitness challenge that doesn't require running?. Camp Gladiator—a national fitness franchise with trainers in Sarasota—is hosting a Beat the Heat fitness race series that consists of workout moves instead of running, at Nathan Benderson Park.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 4-10

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road. It seemed like the circus would be here forever. But now you have a week left to see it. The Summer Circus Spectacular, an extravaganza packed with balance artists, contortionists and nimble acrobats, first came to the Ringling in June, and it will play to a packed house until Aug. 13.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Swimming prohibited at several beaches

UPDATED Aug. 1, 2022 – ANNA MARIA ISLAND – No-swim advisories remain in effect today for north Manatee Beach in Holmes Beach, north Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach, north Bayfront Park in Anna Maria and south Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Christopher Tittel, communications director for the Florida...
ANNA MARIA, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians

Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
NAPLES, FL
floridainsider.com

Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida

Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening

The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How to Vote in Sarasota County

If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that the right to vote—and to a free and fair election—is sacred. Whether you're a first-time voter in Sarasota County or an old pro who simply needs a refresher, here's everything you need to know, courtesy of the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections—from how to register to how to request and track a vote-by-mail ballot.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota

An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Where to Get the Best Hot Fudge Sundae in Sarasota

You are missing out if you aren't a fan of hot fudge sundaes! This flavorful dessert is mainly made with an ice cream scoop and decadent hot fudge. It goes well with toppings like nuts, cherries, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Clearly, you have a wide range to select from, and you can never go wrong with any pick.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Kiwanis Club Awards $100,000 in Grants to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

In honor of its 100th anniversary, the Sarasota Kiwanis Club and its foundation gave $100,000 in grants to 28 local nonprofit organizations for 2022. They are All Friends Network, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs, Child Protection Center, Children First, Children’s Cancer Center, Early Learning Coalition, Easterseals Southwest Florida, Embracing Our Differences, Foundation for Dreams, Girls, Inc., Heart Gallery of Sarasota, Manasota BUDs, Manasota Solve Maternity Homes, The Mark Wandall Foundation, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry, Meals on Wheels Sarasota, Operation Eco Vets, Pines of Sarasota, The Players Centre for Performing Arts, Pregnancy Solutions, Safe Children Coalition, Sarasota School of Innovative Studies, Selah Freedom, Senior Friendship Centers, Sertoma Kids, SPARCC, and SRQ Medical Pregnancy Center.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Chamber Announces Leadership Sarasota Class of 2023

Dr. Kameron Partridge Hodgens, Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s director of community leadership, was recently honored with More Too Life, Inc.'s Community Hero Award at its Inspire Change anniversary fundraiser event. Leadership Sarasota, a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce the participants of its...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Youth Poet Laureate Program Launches Locally

Know a teen who loves poetry? This new program might inspire their inner Walt Whitman. The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County has partnered with Urban Word, the founder of the National Youth Poet Laureate program, to launch a Youth Poet Laureate program right here in town. It's sponsored by Bookstore1Sarasota.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL

