A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael Montemayor
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
sarasotamagazine.com
Camp Gladiator Is Bringing 'Fitness Races' to Nathan Benderson Park
We've covered great places to walk and run in Sarasota, but what about a fitness challenge that doesn't require running?. Camp Gladiator—a national fitness franchise with trainers in Sarasota—is hosting a Beat the Heat fitness race series that consists of workout moves instead of running, at Nathan Benderson Park.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 4-10
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road. It seemed like the circus would be here forever. But now you have a week left to see it. The Summer Circus Spectacular, an extravaganza packed with balance artists, contortionists and nimble acrobats, first came to the Ringling in June, and it will play to a packed house until Aug. 13.
amisun.com
Swimming prohibited at several beaches
UPDATED Aug. 1, 2022 – ANNA MARIA ISLAND – No-swim advisories remain in effect today for north Manatee Beach in Holmes Beach, north Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach, north Bayfront Park in Anna Maria and south Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Christopher Tittel, communications director for the Florida...
travelsmaps.com
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
floridainsider.com
Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida
Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the end of an era. After more than four decades, Grand Prix Tampa has run its last lap. The miniature golf and go-kart spot closed its doors for good on Monday to make way for an apartment complex on the 15-acre site. Visitors have long enjoyed pool tables, an arcade and batting cages at Grand Prix.
Sarasota commissioners aim to help residents living in dust-filled neighborhood
Residents in Sarasota's Central Cocoanut neighborhood have been pleading for help for months.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
sarasotamagazine.com
How to Vote in Sarasota County
If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that the right to vote—and to a free and fair election—is sacred. Whether you're a first-time voter in Sarasota County or an old pro who simply needs a refresher, here's everything you need to know, courtesy of the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections—from how to register to how to request and track a vote-by-mail ballot.
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
941area.com
Where to Get the Best Hot Fudge Sundae in Sarasota
You are missing out if you aren't a fan of hot fudge sundaes! This flavorful dessert is mainly made with an ice cream scoop and decadent hot fudge. It goes well with toppings like nuts, cherries, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Clearly, you have a wide range to select from, and you can never go wrong with any pick.
Purple alert issued for missing Sarasota woman and her 5-year-old son
The Sarasota County Sheriff's department issued a purple alert Monday night for a 43-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Kiwanis Club Awards $100,000 in Grants to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
In honor of its 100th anniversary, the Sarasota Kiwanis Club and its foundation gave $100,000 in grants to 28 local nonprofit organizations for 2022. They are All Friends Network, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs, Child Protection Center, Children First, Children’s Cancer Center, Early Learning Coalition, Easterseals Southwest Florida, Embracing Our Differences, Foundation for Dreams, Girls, Inc., Heart Gallery of Sarasota, Manasota BUDs, Manasota Solve Maternity Homes, The Mark Wandall Foundation, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry, Meals on Wheels Sarasota, Operation Eco Vets, Pines of Sarasota, The Players Centre for Performing Arts, Pregnancy Solutions, Safe Children Coalition, Sarasota School of Innovative Studies, Selah Freedom, Senior Friendship Centers, Sertoma Kids, SPARCC, and SRQ Medical Pregnancy Center.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Chamber Announces Leadership Sarasota Class of 2023
Dr. Kameron Partridge Hodgens, Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s director of community leadership, was recently honored with More Too Life, Inc.'s Community Hero Award at its Inspire Change anniversary fundraiser event. Leadership Sarasota, a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce the participants of its...
sarasotamagazine.com
Youth Poet Laureate Program Launches Locally
Know a teen who loves poetry? This new program might inspire their inner Walt Whitman. The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County has partnered with Urban Word, the founder of the National Youth Poet Laureate program, to launch a Youth Poet Laureate program right here in town. It's sponsored by Bookstore1Sarasota.
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
