Valpo Soccer Earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

valpo.life
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
Related
valpo.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Partners with Local Artist and Church on Community Mural
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has partnered with local artist Bernard Williams and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on the west side of Michigan City to create a mural emphasizing the history and values of the church. The mural project idea was ignited by LCA staff participating in community arts programming webinars and learning how others have transformed their neighborhoods with community driven public art. “Public art is a very engaging way to activate the environment for people’s enjoyment and reflection. Everyone gets to weigh in on what they think about the art. For community participatory art, it gives the community voice and power. Where art exists, so does value and power, and LCA has made a commitment to serve our residents and neighborhoods outside of the downtown area with art and art experiences,” said Janet Bloch, LCA executive director. With 30 years of experience painting murals, Williams stated, “It’s a unique project. It’s literally in neighborhoods. LCA is really trying to do something new. When communities see themselves reflected in artworks, there’s a sense of energy and pride that gets generated. I think art has inspiring and rejuvenating potential for people.” Williams is no stranger to Michigan City or LCA. He designed the Naomi Anderson Project art installation in Michigan City’s Westcott Park unveiled earlier this year, and he has shown in multiple group shows at LCA.
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: A fair way to end the summer
For the past ten days, everyone in Valparaiso and surrounding towns hopped on Highway 49 and headed to the fairgrounds. The annual Porter County Fair took place from July 21 to July 30 and hosted loads of entertainment. From concerts, to animals, to rides, the Porter County Fair was a...
valpo.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
fox32chicago.com
Gary mayor says guaranteed income program has been a success
GARY, Ind. - The first Midwest city to launch a guaranteed income program says one year in, and it is paying off. One-hundred-and-twenty-five Gary families received $500 a month. On Thursday, the mayor of Gary told FOX 32 Chicago that before the program, only 24 percent of its participants were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7
Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Illinois' History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Current Publishing
Not so plain and simple: Carmel retiree reflects on Amish childhood, defiant journey to become psychoanalyst
The evidence of Milo Yoder’s first memorable act of defiance against his parents smiles back at him from within a silver picture frame he displays in his Carmel apartment. The youngest of nine children in his Amish family, Milo, now a retired psychoanalyst, used $2 he made wrangling chickens to pay for a fifth-grade school photo.
Cooper Roberts, Young Boy Left Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Released from PICU, Family Says
An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Highland Park was released from the pediatric intensive care unit at Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday, his family said in a press release. According to the family, Cooper Roberts was released from...
WLKY.com
This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984
EVANSTON, Ill. — On July 20, 1984, Alton Coleman was arrested after a multi-state killing spree. Eight dead bodies were found across the states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Most of the victims were young women and officials said several of them had been sexually assaulted. Coleman was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
agdaily.com
Porter County Fair sells $102,000 hog to support local family
The 4-H youth program has always been a family affair, and the people of Porter County, Indiana, stepped up this week to support a beloved, local family in need. A buyer’s group purchased a hog at the 4-H Celebration Sale for a whopping $340 per pound — which amounted to $102,000 for the 300-pound gilt.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
nwindianabusiness.com
Gus Bock legacy continues
Third generation of Grill family preserves hardware store brand, makes plans for expansion. Occasionally, a customer shopping in one of the four Gus Bock Ace Hardware stores in Northwest Indiana and Lansing, Illinois, ask to talk to “the business owner Gus Bock.”. Bock died in 1974, yet his family...
Comments / 0