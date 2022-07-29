Ken Belangia @ the Red Rooster - Jul 29

I was not part of the CSS Neuse Foundation Board when the first “Wings Over the Neuse” fundraiser occurred. In 2009, board members decided to do something special to raise funds needed to place a monument for Alton “Doc” Stapleford to recognize and honor all the work and supervision he provided during the construction of the CSS Neuse II. That fundraiser proved successful. The next time you visit the Neuse II, check out the memorial honoring Alton.

