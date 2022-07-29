Ken Belangia @ the Red Rooster - Jul 29

towndock.net
newbernnow.com
Bear With Us as We Take a Respite to Regroup
Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are taking a short respite to reflect and regroup so we can continue to provide you with valuable news and information about our community of New Bern and surrounding areas. If you send us information, we will publish it at our earliest convenience. The Podsquad...
New Bern Resolves will celebrate its 248th-anniversary observance
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 27, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 248th anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress. The event starts at 9:45 a.m. The original event was held at the Craven County Court House in New Bern in August 1774. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
August program calendar for the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort
Students entering grades 5 and 6 will investigate estuarine habitats, plants, and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, plankton identification, and many more activities. Advance registration required. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Lane Blu to open farm to table restaurant
Lane Blu’s third installment of their brand, Blu Farm to Table restaurant, is anticipated to open soon on East Main Street in downtown Washington. The restaurant resides in the same blue building that is home to Lane Blu’s home decor and kitchen essentials shop and their clothing store, Blu Boutique.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tourney set for special outing with founders to be remembered
CEDAR ISLAND — The fifth annual Sarah James Redfish Tournament should prove to be unlike any other that has come before it. The event next Friday and Saturday at the Cedar Island Resort will seek to honor the memories of founders Hunter Parks and Stephanie Fulcher. The two died...
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: Time to support ‘Wings Over the Neuse’ once again
I was not part of the CSS Neuse Foundation Board when the first “Wings Over the Neuse” fundraiser occurred. In 2009, board members decided to do something special to raise funds needed to place a monument for Alton “Doc” Stapleford to recognize and honor all the work and supervision he provided during the construction of the CSS Neuse II. That fundraiser proved successful. The next time you visit the Neuse II, check out the memorial honoring Alton.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sea Striker captures prestigious Bermuda Triple Crown, adds to long résumé of tourney wins
BERMUDA — Team Sea Striker added a fishing accomplishment of a lifetime to its mantle last weekend – a Bermuda Triple Crown victory. The Morehead City-based boat, led by owner Adrian Holler with Capt. Pete Zook and mate Morris McGahey, released three blue marlins and a white marlin during the Billfish Blast on July 4-6, added three more blue marlin releases during the Big Game Classic on July 15-17 and then tallied six blue marlin releases and one white in the Sea Horse Anglers Club Billfish Tournament on July 22-24.
WITN
‘Tears coming down my eyes’: White coat ceremony held at ECU Brody School of Medicine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine held its annual white coat ceremony for the class of 2026 Friday. A total of 86 students were presented with their white coats to begin their medical school journey. Each and every one of them is a North...
neusenews.com
Jones County release courthouse dress code
Jones County NC posted the following on their Facebook page:. The undersigned Senior Resident Superior court Judge and Chief District Court Judge of the Fourth Judicial District have determined that the following attire and items are prohibited in the Jones County Courthouse. Halter tops, muscle shirts, tank tops, and tube...
wcti12.com
Work underway to keep eastern North Carolina island from "washing away"
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Town of Morehead City is working with two aquatic restoration groups to protect Sugarloaf Island from continued shoreline erosion. One of the methods being considered would use offshore wave attenuation devices – hollow concrete structures meant to flatten larger waves before they hit the shore – in combination with seagrass plantings to stabilize the sediment and create essential fish habitat and a living shoreline to build salt marsh and upland vegetation.
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
WITN
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “Free James Richardson” was one of many chants heard outside of the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday. In 2009, Andrew Kirby and Landon Blackley were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting outside of a Greenville bar called The Other Place. Richardson, who...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wastewater service approved by Atlantic Beach council; town enters agreement with Raleigh-based company
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Town Council announced Friday, July 29 approval to reserve a limited amount of wastewater capacity for the town's Commercial Corridor Zoning District. Overseeing the operation is Red Bird Utility Operating Company LLC, based out of Raleigh. The district encompasses many of the town's businesses...
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
WITN
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
carolinacoastonline.com
County Board of Education to receive report regarding closure of MaST, consider approval of contract to install access controls on all exterior school doors
BEAUFORT — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will present a report Tuesday regarding the closure of the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023. He will present his findings during the County Board of Education meeting, set...
WITN
Greenville police chief celebrates last day Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief is working his last day on the job Friday. Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement of his resignation, effective July 29, in May. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of interim police chief. Holtzman took over as Chief of Police...
13newsnow.com
'Calmest I've ever seen' | Dare County pilot makes emergency landing onto NC highway
A pilot going from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell. The pilot was unhurt.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
WITN
Experts warn of fish kill following two reported cases near Pamlico River
Beaufort County, N.C. (WITN) - Most of us enjoy a day out on the water, but near the Pamlico River, some visitors are being met with something a bit unpleasant: fish kill. Fish kill is a mass fish death event where a lot of fish die at one time, increasing the risk of toxins and other harmful bacteria.
