New Yorkers Are Ready for Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE”

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Elle
Is Beyoncé Referencing Her Sister, Solange, In Her New Song “Cozy”?
In comparison to Beyoncé's earth-shattering Lemonade drop in 2016, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is tame in the pot-stirring department. (Which is not to say it’s tame in any other areas—only that there’s no Becky with the good hair this go-round.) But the second song on the Renaissance tracklist, the rhythmic bop “Cozy,” does feature a verse that made fans raise their eyebrows.
TMZ.com
Jay-Z Clears Sample for Jermaine Dupri, Drake's Artists with One Condition
Jay-Z is saying yes to Jermaine Dupri's request to sample a classic track -- even though he recently admitted he rejects many collab requests -- but Jay's approval comes with a disclaimer. So, JD is producing Drake's artists, the duo dvsn, and on Wednesday he posted a text convo with...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
Uncle Jonny: 5 Things To Know About Beyonce’s Gay Uncle Who Inspired ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé‘s much buzzed-about new album Renaissance is certainly a star-studded project, featuring such talents as Grace Jones. rapper Beam, Tems, and of course, guest vocalist Big Freedia. But amid all the publicity, there’s a newly announced major inspiration behind the album, and it comes in the form of the singer’s gay uncle, Jonny, who died of complications from HIV.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Jay Z's Absence From Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Surprises Fans
Soon after Beyoncé released her hotly anticipated album on Friday, members of the Beyhive quickly noticed that husband Jay-Z doesn't rap on a single track.
Beyoncé Seemingly References Jay-Z’s Past Cheating On ‘Renaissance’ Track ‘Plastic On The Sofa’
Beyoncé has ushered in the new Renaissance. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated album arrived on Friday (July 29), and to say fans were hyped would be an understatement. Though the new album offered plenty for the BeyHive to buzz about, one thing they noticed was Bey making a reference to husband Jay-Z‘s past cheating, which were focal themes of her last album Lemonade and his project 4:44. Notably, the New York native also spoke openly about his infidelity in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.
Beyoncé Hints at JAY-Z & Solange’s Elevator Fight on ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” has everyone talking. The singer isn’t shy about singing about her longtime love JAY-Z, but tongues are wagging after she seems to hint at his past cheating scandal and infamous 2014 elevator fight with her sister Solange at the Met Gala.
Complex
Kelis Speaks Out About Being Sampled on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album
Beyoncé’s song “Energy” from her impending album Renaissance features a sample of a Kelis track, but the latter has said she had no idea about it until the rest of the world did. In a series of comments made from Kelis’ cooking account on Instagram, @bountyandfull,...
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch
“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish & Yung Miami Star In Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Music Video Directed By Teyana Taylor
Just over a month ago, Diddy dropped off his upbeat breakup track "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. At the time, the single raised eyebrows as some thought the lyrics were targeted towards Sean Combs' ex, Cassie, but now, it's caught our attention once again, for entirely different reasons. When...
Essence
Beyonce’s Album “Renaissance” Is Finally Here
Queen Bey Herself Is Calling Us To The Dancefloor. At midnight on July 29, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated 7th studio album Renaissance. This marks her first album release since 2016’s Lemonade and act I of a three-part project. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream...
wonderwall.com
Beyonce hit with 'theft' accusations by Kelis ahead of 'Renaissance' album release, plus more news
Kelis slams Beyonce, The Neptunes, for allegedly not clearing sample of her 1999 single for use. Beyonce thanked the family members, friends, fans and cultural "pioneers" who helped inspire "Renaissance" in a sweet open letter on Thursday, July 28, ahead of the new album's Friday release. But one artist whose work also helped inspire Bey's new music has accused the star of "theft." On Wednesday, a fan page for "Milkshake" singer Kelis excitedly shared on Instagram that Bey's new track "Energy" features a Kelis sample. (The bit in question comes from Kelis' 1999 single "Get Along With You," which TMZ reports appeared in album credits that were leaked earlier this week. Other versions of the credits that surfaced online ahead of the album's official release reportedly only featured the names of "Get Along With You" producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.) Credits aside, when Kelis weighed in on the thread via her @bountyandfull account, she said she was irked by the entire situation, claiming this was the first she'd heard of Beyonce using the track at all. "It's not a collab, it's theft," she wrote in the comments. She went on to say she was never contacted for music clearance by Beyonce, Pharell or Chad before the sample purportedly landed on Bey's new album. "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding," she wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems … some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled." Her comments left fans arguing amongst themselves over who was in the right, with some saying Kelis wasn't credited on her 1999 recording — just The Neptunes — giving her no real sway in the argument. Others slammed Beyonce. Some fans, meanwhile, simply said they were thrilled to see the singers' music being combined. "Renaissance" is out Friday.
Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Confirms JAY-Z Will Feature on His Forthcoming LP ‘God Did’
After teasing that JAY-Z would be appearing on DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, it appears that Khaled has confirmed the news in a new Instagram post. In June, the DJ shared a heartwarming photo of himself with the artist. “IT BREAKS MY HEART THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE US, JAY Z DID! GOD DID!” Khaled wrote in the caption. “Album mode it’s special. VERY!”
‘What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?’ Beyoncé’s producer on making ‘Deja Vu’
Rodney Jerkins has revealed the story behind the hit single “Deja Vu”, which features on Beyoncé’s second album, B’Day.The R&B producer has worked with a huge list of names alongside Beyoncé, including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.Explaining the beginnings of the song, Jerkins recalled how he was in the car with bassist “Jon-Jon” Webb a few days before recording with Beyonce, when he had an idea.“What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?” he told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “She was probably the only female artist that was challenging herself in a way that Michael...
Artists Who Changed Offensive Lyrics After Backlash: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and More
Changing with the times. Beyoncé has joined the ranks of Taylor Swift, Lizzo and other artists who have changed their lyrics after realizing they offended listeners. While Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, which initially dropped in July 2022, was widely met with praise, controversy sparked after listeners noticed the singer used the word "spaz" in the song […]
HipHopDX.com
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Album Poised For Massive Billboard 200 Chart Debut
Beyoncé’s first solo album in six years is set to follow its predecessors with a reign atop the charts. According to HitsDailyDouble, the famed singer’s seventh studio effort, Renaissance, is projected to bring in an estimated 275,000 to 315,000 total album-equivalent units. The figure would not only...
