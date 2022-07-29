New Yorkers Are Ready for Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE”

Kelis slams Beyonce, The Neptunes, for allegedly not clearing sample of her 1999 single for use. Beyonce thanked the family members, friends, fans and cultural "pioneers" who helped inspire "Renaissance" in a sweet open letter on Thursday, July 28, ahead of the new album's Friday release. But one artist whose work also helped inspire Bey's new music has accused the star of "theft." On Wednesday, a fan page for "Milkshake" singer Kelis excitedly shared on Instagram that Bey's new track "Energy" features a Kelis sample. (The bit in question comes from Kelis' 1999 single "Get Along With You," which TMZ reports appeared in album credits that were leaked earlier this week. Other versions of the credits that surfaced online ahead of the album's official release reportedly only featured the names of "Get Along With You" producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.) Credits aside, when Kelis weighed in on the thread via her @bountyandfull account, she said she was irked by the entire situation, claiming this was the first she'd heard of Beyonce using the track at all. "It's not a collab, it's theft," she wrote in the comments. She went on to say she was never contacted for music clearance by Beyonce, Pharell or Chad before the sample purportedly landed on Bey's new album. "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding," she wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems … some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled." Her comments left fans arguing amongst themselves over who was in the right, with some saying Kelis wasn't credited on her 1999 recording — just The Neptunes — giving her no real sway in the argument. Others slammed Beyonce. Some fans, meanwhile, simply said they were thrilled to see the singers' music being combined. "Renaissance" is out Friday.

