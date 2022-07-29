'I lit that f*****g cop up': Two men arrested for drive-bys, shooting SPD officer took video of incident

www.khq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. Heimbigner
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Men charged for shooting officer now facing multiple murder charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple charges of murder and assault. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded, and now both are facing multiple charges of first degree murder, assault, drive-by shooting and other charges.
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes investigating what led man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major crimes is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul, I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," Victim's Mother Dawn Dawson said. As of Monday, 23-year-old Steven Maupin-Bureau is...
Spokane Police want license plate reading cameras to track local crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department wants to use a new tool to help find stolen cars. The department is looking into purchasing cameras to scan license plates for stolen cars, suspect vehicles, and vehicles involved in amber and silver alerts. The SPD is specifically looking to buy...
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating
The Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting near Astor and Ermira. KHQ spoke to a man who says his car was shot at by a black SUV.
KHQ Right Now
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich releases video of drive-by shooting that injured police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains graphic video of a drive-by shooting. Viewer and reader discretion is advised. New video from the suspects in a shooting that sent a Spokane Police Department officer to the hospital was released Friday by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO...
Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office: Man in custody after shooting woman
NEWPORT, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff Office responded to a 911 call Sunday from a man who said he had shot his wife. The incident took place on the 6000 block of Coyote Trail in Newport around 5:30 p.m. After arriving on scene, deputies took the man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Crash involving semi-truck and car blocking Geiger Frontage Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck and car crashed into each other off I-90 this morning. Right now, Geiger Frontage Rd. is totally blocked, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP says the driver swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing it to roll off of the interstate. The truck driver...
pullmanradio.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case
PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
KXLY
Police: Two fires intentionally set at Bluegrass Park Friday morning
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two early morning fires occurred Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School. The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fires. The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. and the other was at 7:45 a.m. Fire investigators and Coeur d’Alene Police...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police arrest man that threw things from home he broke into
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man for burglary after they saw him throw items from a home he broke into. Officers say they got a call from neighbors near 6th and Cedar that saw a man throwing items off of a porch. The neighbors told police they saw the man enter one other residence before breaking into the victim's apartment.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County sheriff invites community to town hall
HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management. Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
KHQ Right Now
Suspected arsonist reportedly riding around Spokane on bike starting fires
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ they are looking for a suspected arsonist who has been attempting to light fires around the University District and South Hill. The man is reportedly on a bicycle and has intentionally started at least four fires. A fire the suspect lit on E....
Comments / 0