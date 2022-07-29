ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

'I lit that f*****g cop up': Two men arrested for drive-bys, shooting SPD officer took video of incident

By Nick Jahnke, KHQ Digital Producer
 4 days ago
Men charged for shooting officer now facing multiple murder charges

SPOKANE, Wash. - The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple charges of murder and assault. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded, and now both are facing multiple charges of first degree murder, assault, drive-by shooting and other charges.
