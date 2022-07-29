Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair

97x.com
Mississippi Valley Fair Releases Daily Schedules, Special Days
The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here. If you're checking back and reading this during the fair, we hope you're enjoying it. It was a busy weekend for fair officials as they released both special fair days and the daily schedules for all 6 days of the fair. The...
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair
It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
KWQC
Local country artist to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician giving PSL a preview of what’s to come on stage at this week’s Mississippi Valley Fair by performing live. Meyer is booked on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the MVF Craft Beer & Wine Tent. On Thursday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 7, she will be playing from 2-5 p.m. at MVF’s The Shed locaton.
Justine is Bringing The Summer Heat Through August
The Rust Belt in East Moline had a really cool mural painted inside where placed the lovely Justine and she looks like a tattooed angel in front of Kenny Oaks' 1968 Chevelle!. We have a few extra photos from this photoshoot expertly taken by Jenna at Jenna Sue Photography. Thanks to Olderog Tire & Performance for being this month's sponsor!
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
KWQC
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport. Updated: 15 hours ago. The day's major news events and...
ourquadcities.com
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
Bar-B-QC Heats Up Davenport September 9-10
The second annual Bar-B-QC heats up September 9 and 10!. The festivities will include tastefully unique barbecue from local and national vendors. While you savoring the barbeque , your ears will be delighted by live music that will flow throughout the event!. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds from...
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
wvik.org
"Sunday in the Park" Restored and Relocated
It's a re-creation of "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" by George Seurat. Kathy Wine is Executive Director of River Action. "And this is what we think is a great site because it is between the John Bloom sculpture, the architectural park, Riverway art sculpture, and creates an art stop for art lovers."
WQAD
Rock Island-Milan School District and The First Day Project announced as Three Degree recipient for August 2022
Rock Island - Milan School District and The First Day Project have been selected as the August recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, RIMSD and The First Day Project will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
qctoday.com
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in The Quad-City Times.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
