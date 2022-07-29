Smith receives prestigious Merriam award

Chimpanzees produce a “hunting bark” to call members of their group and co-ordinate a hunt, new research suggests.Similar to humans, the animals use communication to coordinate their cooperative behaviour – such as during hunting.When chimpanzees produce a specific sound, known as the “hunting bark”, they recruit more group members to the hunt and capture their prey more effectively, the research suggests.Dr Simon Townsend from the department of psychology at the University of Warwick and a Professor at the University of Zurich (UZH) helped lead the study.He said: “Communication plays a key role in coordinating complex acts of cooperation in humans,...

