Shelbyville, IL

Discover Central Illinois : Drive-thru coffee shop opens in Shelbyville

WAND TV
 4 days ago
www.wandtv.com

WAND TV

Back-to-School supplies and giveaways in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign will have a series of giveaways happening this upcoming week. The Champaign Sheriff' Office will be hosting a Back-to-School BBQ this weekend at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. Sheriff Heuerman says, they are excited to be helping out the community. “This may just be a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
midwestwanderer.com

More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois

The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
CASEY, IL
WCIA

House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight

ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
ELKHART, IL
WAND TV

WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136

Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe

DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

23rd Ursula Beck Tennis Classic happening this week in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 23rd Ursula Beck Tennis Tournament is happening this week in Decatur. 70 athletes will compete at Fairview Tennis Center for ranking points and $25,000 in prize money. Fans have a chance to make some money as well. Each day someone is in attendance, they can...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning

BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
BEASON, IL
KFVS12

Man accused of trying to steal items from vehicle at Bluford, Ill. store parking lot

BLUFORD, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to steal items from a vehicle in a parking lot at a store. Dillon S. Beccue, 30, of Edgewood, Ill., was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set for felony aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with theft from a motor vehicle.
BLUFORD, IL
wmay.com

Taylorville Kroger Closed, Sealed Over Asbestos Concerns

The Kroger store in Taylorville has been shut down and sealed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency took the action after receiving a complaint about renovation work at the store. EPA inspectors found that the work had released asbestos into the air, and while the contractor had set up a containment system, material containing asbestos was found in public areas of the store.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds

A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

National Night Out Events Planned For Tuesday

It’s a chance to interact and get better acquainted with police in your neighborhood. The annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday evening in a number of Springfield neighborhoods. Police will meet with neighborhood residents and may provide K-9 demonstrations or other activities for kids and families. Gatherings are planned in multiple neighborhoods, including Enos Park, Iles Park, Trevi Gardens, and the Historic Westside Neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop

DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee

The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
PAWNEE, IL

