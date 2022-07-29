Discover Central Illinois : Drive-thru coffee shop opens in Shelbyville

www.wandtv.com
WAND TV
Back-to-School supplies and giveaways in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign will have a series of giveaways happening this upcoming week. The Champaign Sheriff' Office will be hosting a Back-to-School BBQ this weekend at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. Sheriff Heuerman says, they are excited to be helping out the community. “This may just be a...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight
ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
WAND TV
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
WAND TV
23rd Ursula Beck Tennis Classic happening this week in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 23rd Ursula Beck Tennis Tournament is happening this week in Decatur. 70 athletes will compete at Fairview Tennis Center for ranking points and $25,000 in prize money. Fans have a chance to make some money as well. Each day someone is in attendance, they can...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
KFVS12
Man accused of trying to steal items from vehicle at Bluford, Ill. store parking lot
BLUFORD, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to steal items from a vehicle in a parking lot at a store. Dillon S. Beccue, 30, of Edgewood, Ill., was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set for felony aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with theft from a motor vehicle.
wmay.com
Taylorville Kroger Closed, Sealed Over Asbestos Concerns
The Kroger store in Taylorville has been shut down and sealed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency took the action after receiving a complaint about renovation work at the store. EPA inspectors found that the work had released asbestos into the air, and while the contractor had set up a containment system, material containing asbestos was found in public areas of the store.
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
wmay.com
National Night Out Events Planned For Tuesday
It’s a chance to interact and get better acquainted with police in your neighborhood. The annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday evening in a number of Springfield neighborhoods. Police will meet with neighborhood residents and may provide K-9 demonstrations or other activities for kids and families. Gatherings are planned in multiple neighborhoods, including Enos Park, Iles Park, Trevi Gardens, and the Historic Westside Neighborhood.
WAND TV
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Herald & Review
Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop
DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
taylorvilledailynews.com
State EPA Closes Taylorville Kroger After Inspection Found Asbestos Contamination During Abatement
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency late Friday afternoon shut down the Taylorville Kroger store and sealed the building, afer a complaint was filed that cancer-causing asbestos was getting outside of a containment area during work to replace portions of the store's floor. The state agency said that a licensed asbestos...
wlds.com
IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee
The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
