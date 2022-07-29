ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Tuition Rises 4.25%. Will Higher Tuition Turn Students Away?

By Bill Stage
97X
97X
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
97x.com

Comments / 0

Related
97X

How Are Quad-City School Systems Compared To Others In America?

We are getting closer to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We have plenty of summer left to go but since we are getting so close, it's fair to start talking about school things. Recently, a list showed the states with the best and worst school systems in America. The states that make up the Quad Cities area didn't do too terribly on this list but could definitely be higher.
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

Look Out For This Pretty & Problematic Bug Invading Iowa

Nature is really good at creating critters that are beautiful but can cause problems and one such bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is urging Iowans to look out for spotted lanternflies. They're native to China, India, and Vietnam and were...
IOWA STATE
97X

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
97X

Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Student Loans#Iowacapitaldispatch Com#The Iowa Board Of Regents#Iowa State University#The University Of Iowa
97X

Dwyer & Michaels’ Top 20 “Florida Man” Headlines

The Sunshine State is known for its outrageous lawbreakers committing many bizarre crimes. These crimes are so whacked out that they make the funniest headlines. For Example, Florida Man Knocked Out Cellmate’s Teeth Because He Kept Farting. "Florida Man" refers to an alleged prevalence of persons performing irrational or...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
97X

Police Say People Pretending to Play Violin For Money a “Nationwide Issue”

Well, well, well. It looks like there's a new warning about giving money to panhandlers who aren't what they appear to be. Officials across the country are warning people about the instrumentalists who are begging for money while they "play the violin." Little do citizens know, they are not actually playing the violin, the speaker is just playing music off their phone while they pretend to play the instrument.
97X

QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week

Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
EAST MOLINE, IL
97X

10 Ways You Can Be A Better Neighbor in the Quad Cities

Someone put together the "unspoken rules" of neighborhood etiquette that if you aren't following them, you should know your neighbors probably hate you. It boils down to one simple thing to keep in mind, and if you do, your neighbors will either love you, or not know you exist - which really, isn't a bad thing:
POLITICS
97X

A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good

A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Little Girl Encourages Mom To Cliff Dive, Then Says “You’ll Probably Die”

A video from a family's trip to a watering hole in Tennessee has gone viral after the grim encouragement given to a mother by her daughter. The mom, named Danielle, is standing on the edge of a bluff over the water, where she's getting ready to jump into the water. It's a pretty popular activity in some areas, with some vacation spots centering around a cliff diving location.
TENNESSEE STATE
97X

Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair

I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Is This The Best Venue to See an Outdoor Live Concert?

When I think of Mt Carroll, Illinois I usually think about Raven's Grinn, the haunted house that was open 24/7/365. Or maybe the restaurant in the 90s that was rumored to only be open past midnight to avoid health code violations. These days, Mt. Carroll is quickly becoming one of...
MOUNT CARROLL, IL
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy