Iowa Tuition Rises 4.25%. Will Higher Tuition Turn Students Away?

How Are Quad-City School Systems Compared To Others In America?
We are getting closer to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We have plenty of summer left to go but since we are getting so close, it's fair to start talking about school things. Recently, a list showed the states with the best and worst school systems in America. The states that make up the Quad Cities area didn't do too terribly on this list but could definitely be higher.
Look Out For This Pretty & Problematic Bug Invading Iowa
Nature is really good at creating critters that are beautiful but can cause problems and one such bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is urging Iowans to look out for spotted lanternflies. They're native to China, India, and Vietnam and were...
Here Is How To Experience Amazing Iowa Views From A Railroad Pedal Car
There is a new way to discover parts of Iowa in a way like never before; by pedaling on railroad tracks. Rail Explorers USA has come to Iowa and as you can see in the pictures and video below, this isn't your normal scenic tour. What are Rail Explorers Railbikes?
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Fiberglass Freaks Batmobile Garage In Indiana Raided By California Sheriff
Allegations are now coming out against San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos for sending a four-man team across the country to raid the Fiberglass Freaks garage, owned by Mark Racop. Currently, Racop is working on nine orders of the Adam West-era Batmobile from Racop, who is the only builder licensed...
Well That Was Unintentional: Hot Air Balloon Lands “Tight” in Iowa Backyard
Have you ever looked out of your window and thought "I wish I could see a hot air balloon"? It happened to one Iowa home. This morning, the skies over Des Moines filled with hot air balloons in preparation for the National Balloon Classic that's happening this weekend in Indianola. But as KCCI reports, not everything was smooth sailing.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Getting Figge With It? Free Admission to the Museum Happens Through July!
If the "culture" of the Quad Cities had to be defined, it's probably based around music, art, film, and comedy. Which, by no way a coincidence, is being highlighted by the Alternating Currents festival in Downtown Davenport, August 18th-21st. In fact, my first view of the culture of the Quad...
America’s First Ever Rotating Waterslide Is In Wisconsin
Every year I make a stop at the Wisconsin Dells. It's always a great quick trip for the family. We usally have fun, and the waterparks are always solid, but my mind was blown by the physics of a new waterslide this year. It's called Medusa's Slidwheel, and it actually...
Dwyer & Michaels’ Top 20 “Florida Man” Headlines
The Sunshine State is known for its outrageous lawbreakers committing many bizarre crimes. These crimes are so whacked out that they make the funniest headlines. For Example, Florida Man Knocked Out Cellmate’s Teeth Because He Kept Farting. "Florida Man" refers to an alleged prevalence of persons performing irrational or...
Police Say People Pretending to Play Violin For Money a “Nationwide Issue”
Well, well, well. It looks like there's a new warning about giving money to panhandlers who aren't what they appear to be. Officials across the country are warning people about the instrumentalists who are begging for money while they "play the violin." Little do citizens know, they are not actually playing the violin, the speaker is just playing music off their phone while they pretend to play the instrument.
QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week
Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
10 Ways You Can Be A Better Neighbor in the Quad Cities
Someone put together the "unspoken rules" of neighborhood etiquette that if you aren't following them, you should know your neighbors probably hate you. It boils down to one simple thing to keep in mind, and if you do, your neighbors will either love you, or not know you exist - which really, isn't a bad thing:
Good News Procrastinators! You’ve Got Until Dec 1st to Renew Your License!
I'm really bad at knowing when my driver's license is expiring. The first time I found out I was driving with an expired license was when I got pulled over in New Mexico for going 82 in a 65. They let me off with a warning, which was crazy because my license was expired by a year and a half.
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
Little Girl Encourages Mom To Cliff Dive, Then Says “You’ll Probably Die”
A video from a family's trip to a watering hole in Tennessee has gone viral after the grim encouragement given to a mother by her daughter. The mom, named Danielle, is standing on the edge of a bluff over the water, where she's getting ready to jump into the water. It's a pretty popular activity in some areas, with some vacation spots centering around a cliff diving location.
Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair
I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
Is This The Best Venue to See an Outdoor Live Concert?
When I think of Mt Carroll, Illinois I usually think about Raven's Grinn, the haunted house that was open 24/7/365. Or maybe the restaurant in the 90s that was rumored to only be open past midnight to avoid health code violations. These days, Mt. Carroll is quickly becoming one of...
