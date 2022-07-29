Beyoncé is really grateful you didn't listen to that Renaissance leak

www.mic.com
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ exposes a generation obsessed and horrified with itself
Here’s a new twist on a classic genre: in the realm of the slasher horror, have we ever felt like everyone in the house, under the spectral threat of a killer in the shadows, truly deserved to get murdered, simply because they were all so deliciously insufferable? That is largely the conceit of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the new horror comedy from Dutch filmmaker Halina Rejin that lives up to the hype of its buzzy South By Southwest premiere earlier this year.
Drake says honestly, never mind about his Toronto festival
After announcing just weeks ago that he would be bringing a new three-day festival to his hometown of Toronto, Drake has had to unceremoniously postpone the concert after testing positive for COVID. Billed as the October World Weekend, the shows would have taken place July 28-29 and August 1 around...
