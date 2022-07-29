2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

y105fm.com
Related
KAAL-TV
Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday
(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
bulletin-news.com
No Prison Time Given for Homeless St. Paul Driver Who Killed Thief
A 32-year-old woman who fatally struck a man with her SUV in October after he allegedly stole from her and her partner in St. Paul was given a 180-day work release sentence on Monday. Additionally, Landis Rachel Hill must show up at the Ramsey County Detention Center on the anniversary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
cbs3duluth.com
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old Willernie man has been taken into custody. A deputy was in the area of Willernie at about 8:45 a.m., near the 300 block of Stillwater Road, when...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
Penalties for repeat offenders debated
ST PAUL, Minn. — A state board is revisiting the issue of how much to penalize repeat offenders for committing a new crime while still on probation. The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission has been wrestling with the issue for more than a year, after a court found that the rules aren't being evenly applied by judges across the state.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
OUCH! The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota
Do you know the average weight of a baby born in the United States? I looked it up because a co-worker recently had a baby and we were guessing how heavy the baby girl would be when she arrived. FYI, most online sources say the average American baby weighs 7lbs 5oz at the time of delivery.
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 1