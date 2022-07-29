Tuscaloosa’s Stillman College Receives $500K Grant to Renovate Sheppard Library

tuscaloosathread.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
Tuscaloosa City Council To Start Discussions About Adding 9 Holes at Ol’ Colony
The Tuscaloosa City Council will begin preliminary discussions about extensive expansions at Ol' Colony Golf Course that could eventually see nine new holes added to the space. Brion Hardin, a construction specialist who sits on the board of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, will lead a presentation to...
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Gain Medical Career Insight from Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Group
The Bright Futures Health Interest Group supported by Elizabeth Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa will host its next meeting on August 20th at 11 a.m. Founded in 2019, the Bright Futures Health Interest Group's main objective is to expose students to careers in healthcare. The organization meets monthly in a virtual...
Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Fleet Feet’s Second Alabama Store Coming Soon to Downtown Tuscaloosa
Fleet Feet, an athletic shoes and apparel retail chain, will debut its second Alabama store in downtown Tuscaloosa, and it's slated to open in August. According to a Wednesday Instagram post Hamner Real Estate assisted with the acquisition of the property, which will be located at 2218 University Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Highest paying jobs in Tuscaloosa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tuscaloosa, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UA students are moving into off-campus housing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back to Tuscaloosa into off-campus apartments and houses this week. There were many U-Hauls and other moving trucks unloading boxes as students were moving back Friday morning. Morgan Kidd and her best friend Halli Webb are UA sophomore students who are excited for their […]
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
Alabama Veteran Casino Night Gala moves to Hyatt Regency
The Alabama Veteran group is moving its annual Salute to Service Casino Night Gala to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Aug. 13. In recent years, the event has been at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, but the maximum capacity there was 350 to 360 people, and the Alabama Veteran group wanted additional space to accommodate more people, organizer Alan Cook said. “We needed to continue to grow.”
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
University of Alabama Opens 6th Regional Primary Health Care Clinic
The University of Alabama opened a new primary health care clinic in Sumter County Thursday, the sixth location for its University Medical Center in West Alabama. In a Thursday news release, Dr. Richard Friend said the UMC is the largest multispecialty medical practice in the region and treats more than 150,000 patients annually at their locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and now Livingston, Alabama.
Louisiana-based realtor lists 12 HERO properties for $1.8 million
A Baton Rouge-based real estate firm, Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, announced last week that a large number of Greensboro properties belonging to Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization (HERO) are going up for sale. The full listing, which includes Main Street commercial properties and homes in the Yerby Branch subdivision, can be found online.
Northport Mayor Recommends Creation of Public Transit System
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said the city of Northport should considering adding a public transit system during Monday night's City Council meeting. Mayor Herndon said he would like for the staff "in the very near future" to check into adding public transportation and said they may need to hire outside consultants to see if a transit system would be a benefit for citizens of Northport.
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion
Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
