Tuscaloosa and Huntsville Among Best American Cities for Job Seekers

26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 1
We’ve got the inside scoop on 26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the new Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott in Town Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Courtyard and Residence Inn by...
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Fleet Feet’s Second Alabama Store Coming Soon to Downtown Tuscaloosa
Fleet Feet, an athletic shoes and apparel retail chain, will debut its second Alabama store in downtown Tuscaloosa, and it's slated to open in August. According to a Wednesday Instagram post Hamner Real Estate assisted with the acquisition of the property, which will be located at 2218 University Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Experience nostalgia at Huntsville revisited
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might find something that fascinates you about history. Imagine finding an old picture of a place you visit now, in disbelief of what it used to look like. That’s exactly what happens when people walk into Huntsville Revisited.
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Decatur-Morgan County housing market on the rise, nearby cities continue to fill
Decatur is becoming a hotspot for house hunters as Huntsville and Madison County continue to fill up.
Students in Lincoln County and Fayetteville City, Tennessee return to school Monday
Students in Lincoln County and Fayetteville City School districts are officially back in the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year. Nearly 1,200 Fayetteville City students went back to the classroom Monday for a half day. The district has spent the last few months preparing for this day, namely when it...
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022
Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
Nine Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed So Far in 2022
As in any year, the Tuscaloosa area has said goodbye to a number of new and old businesses that have closed because of economic conditions, retirements and more. With more than half of the year behind us, the Thread had compiled a list of businesses and eateries to which patrons have bid adieu to the Druid City area so far in 2022.
Private developers showing interest in Huntsville’s Mill Creek transformation
The City of Huntsville has been in contact with private developers interested in partnering with the Mill Creek transformation project. “Even though we haven’t issued a formal solicitation, I think the word’s gotten out,” said Dennis Madsen, manager of Long-Range and Urban Planning. Finding the right private...
TODD STARNES: Atheists Target Alabama First Grade Teacher
An Alabama first grade teacher is facing the wrath of atheists after she used stories about Jesus during a lesson on the Easter holiday. The unnamed teacher at Moulton Elementary School in Lawrence County, was accused of giving children religious-themed coloring books that depicted Jesus along with a Bible verse telling the kids that “Jesus is alive.”
Kangaroo Reportedly on the Loose in North Tuscaloosa County
Public safety officials are keeping their eyes peeled for a kangaroo that may be on the loose in northern Tuscaloosa County. Reports of the rouge marsupial first started coming in Monday morning on social media, where users said they saw a kangaroo on the loose near a volunteer fire department along Highway 171.
Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End
2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
Northport Mayor Recommends Creation of Public Transit System
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said the city of Northport should considering adding a public transit system during Monday night's City Council meeting. Mayor Herndon said he would like for the staff "in the very near future" to check into adding public transportation and said they may need to hire outside consultants to see if a transit system would be a benefit for citizens of Northport.
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations
There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
