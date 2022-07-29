Mayor Adams Announces City has Unlocked More Than $4.2 Billion in Contractual Dollars for Nonprofits Through "Clear the Backlog Initiative"

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today nominated John Samuelsen to the Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB). Samuelsen serves as international president of the Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America, AFL-CIO and formerly served as president of TWU Local 100 in New York City. He also serves as a non-voting member of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Board.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO