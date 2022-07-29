Mayor Adams Announces City has Unlocked More Than $4.2 Billion in Contractual Dollars for Nonprofits Through "Clear the Backlog Initiative"

www1.nyc.gov
Mayor Adams "Flips the Switch," Turns on Speed Cameras 24/7
Beginning Tonight at 10:00 PM, NYC's 2,000 Speed Cameras Will Help Keep New Yorkers Safe Around the Clock. Program's Expansion Follows Monthlong, Multilingual, Multimedia Public Education Campaign Reminding New Yorkers of Expansion and Importance of Safe Driving. Speed Cameras and Automated Traffic Enforcement Are Proven, Effective Safety Tools. New York...
Mayor Adams Nominates John Samuelsen to Traffic Mobility Review Board
NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today nominated John Samuelsen to the Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB). Samuelsen serves as international president of the Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America, AFL-CIO and formerly served as president of TWU Local 100 in New York City. He also serves as a non-voting member of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Board.
NYC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES NEW FUNDING FOR CULTURAL CAPITAL PROJECTS ACROSS BROOKLYN, INCLUDING $4.5 MILLION FOR GREEN-WOOD CEMETERY’S NEW EDUCATION CENTER. Project renderings, images, and videos from today’s event are available for download here. Brooklyn, NY - NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner Laurie Cumbo...
