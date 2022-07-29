ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Celebrates Enduring Friendship with Cher

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsuL2_0gxrvQE800

Dolly Parton and Cher.

Are there two bigger names in music? Maybe there are some—Madonna, Garth Brooks—who are on par with the icons. But bigger? Likely not.

That’s why when seeing the two celebrate their relationship, it can raise eyebrows and bring smiles to the corners of our lips. Why? It’s like Jesus and Buddha being pals, Zeus and Hercules.

In a recent post on Twitter, Parton acknowledged their long-lasting bond with a quick tweet, writing, “It’s hard to top a friend like @cher!”

This reminded fans of a tweet from Cher a couple of years back when the legendary songwriter and performer gave Parton a shout-out on her birthday.

Back in 2020, Cher wrote on Twitter, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @DollyParton” and added, “HAPPY (cake emoji) DEAR, BEAUTIFUL TALENTED, FRIEND. YOU ARE AN AMERICAN ICON AND I’VE ADMIRED YOU SINCE THE DAY I MET YOU AT SANDY’S”

That post came on the heels of one made by Parton a year earlier, which wished Cher a happy birthday in 2019. Wrote Parton, “Happy Birthday @cher ! Heres to more years of singin’, sequins, and swappin’ secrets!”

Today, the two marquee artists are both 76 years old. Cher was born on May 20, 1946, and Parton was born just before on January 19, 1946. They both rose to fame in the ’70s after making their debuts in the mid-to-late ’60s. Today, they remain two of the biggest, glitziest names in the business.

Not only are the two quite popular—and have been for decades now—they both have a long string of collaborations to their credits. Dolly has worked with Reba McEntire and Porter Wagoner, and Cher has worked with (former husbands) Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman.

They each boast Grammy Awards and countless hit songs, from Parton’s “Jolene” to Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time.” And both are icons amongst the gay and drag communities. (Dolly even talks about wanting to collaborate with Cher HERE.)

To celebrate their social media love affair, check out a few videos where the two are singing and talking about their relationship together below.

Photo: Courtesy of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Comments / 5

