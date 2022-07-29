WWE SummerSlam & Ric Flair's Last Match Show Predictions + more | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 7/29/22

www.fightful.com
Ronda Rousey Snaps, Puts Referee In An Armbar After Losing To Liv Morgan At WWE SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey doesn't give a damn about her reputation. Leading up to SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was a heavy favorite to retain over Liv Morgan, who would become SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey a month ago. However, Liv Morgan was able to retain her title, at a cost.
WWE Summerslam Results (7/30/2022): Last Man Standing Match, Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Summerslam, live on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Undisputed Universal Championship - Last Man Standing: Roman Reigns...
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Full Show Review & Highlights | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalecdo) review WWE Summerslam 2022. Note that this show will start a little bit later as Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Nashville. - Seth FREAKIN Rollins. - Triple H. - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. -...
The Rock And Dolph Ziggler Appear At 'Roast of Ric Flair,' Eric Bischoff Talks A Lot About Balls
Starrcast V got underway on Friday, which was highlighted by The Roast of Ric Flair. Flair is the centerpiece of Starrcast as he'll headline the weekend on Sunday with his last match. At his roast on Friday, wrestlers such as Vickie Guerrero, Bully Ray, Diamond Dallas Page, Torrie Wilson, and more took the stage while comedians Dan St. Germain, Tyler Morrison, Shuli Egar, and more also told their jokes.
Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22
A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
Sam Leterna Joins MLW Broadcast Team As MLW Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling is adding a new member to its broadcast team. MLW has officially announced that Sam Leterna will be the new correspondent for MLW Fusion when it returns in the fall. She trained to be a wrestler under Johnny Rodz and later shifted into the world of broadcasting. Leterna has experience as a host, interviewer, and commentator, and she has worked for several companies, including Limitless, Beyond, WWR, House of Glory, and Mission Pro.
Riddle And Rollins Brawl, Kat Dennings Likes WWE, All Champions Retain | SummerSlam FIght Size
Here's your fight size update for SummerSlam 2022:. - Tonight, after having his match with Seth “Freakin” Rollins postponed due to injury, Riddle rushed the ring and Rollins obliged, Stomping Riddle's head in. See the video above. - Kat Dennigs watched SummerSlam tonight. Now, she thinks she loves...
Becky Lynch Update, Mick Foley Reflects On Ric Flair's Last Match, Latest BTE | Fight Size
Here's our fight size update for Monday, August 1, 2022. - Becky Lynch was seen holding her shoulder after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that Becky suffered a separated shoulder and it is currently unclear how much time she will miss. As...
More On Triple H Regaining Power Within WWE, Reactions From Talent
Triple H is back in power, as WWE has announced he's back as EVP of Talent Relations, which is effectively him as head of the role, as mentioned in his statement. One source indicated that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were set to travel to Smackdown in Boston, though their specific plans there aren't known. Several times when major shifts like this happen within the company, those three particularly hold a talent meeting.
WWE SmackDown On 7/29 Maintains Over Two Million Viewers For WWE SummerSlam Go Home Show
The numbers are in for the final WWE SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.060 million viewers on July 29. Keep in mind, these are the preliminary numbers and not the final numbers. The average viewership is down from last Friday, which averaged 2.166 million viewers. Hour...
Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE
Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results (7/31/22) | Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita, Giulia vs. MIRAI, And More
One of STARDOM's most important weekends of the year continued Sunday as it was Day 2 of the 5STAR Grand Prix. Opening weekend was off to a hot start following Day 1 with Hazuki and Giulia stealing the show in the main event. Day 2, on paper, was at the very least on the same level as Day 1 with a main event everyone in the wrestling world has eyes on as World of Stardom Champion Syuri faced Utami Hayashishita in the main event. It was the first time these two faced off one-on-one since Syuri defeated Hayashishita to win the championship at Stardom Dream Queendom.
Damian Priest On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: 'He's A Wizard'
Move over Chris Jericho, Damian Priest says Triple H is a wizard at professional wrestling. Triple H worked very closely with Damian Priest during his initial rise on the NXT roster. Priest is now on the Monday Night Raw roster and Triple H has recently taken over as the head of creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Logan Paul Is Focused On Killer Performances, Not Being Loved Or Hated
Logan Paul entered the WWE as a heel, aligning himself with The Miz and taking on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Miz turned on Paul, effectively turning Paul babyface, though the reaction was mixed. Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews...
Details On Max Dupri Disappearing From WWE TV Before Returning
Max Dupri was no longer to be a part of Maximum Male Models, per a report from Wade Keller of PWTorch. Fightful Select hadn't confirmed that news, but Keller's report indicated that Vince McMahon made the decision a couple of weeks ago to write the former LA Knight out. Sofia Cromwell is now portraying Max Dupri's sister Maxxine. Keller said that Dupri was rubbing people the wrong way and wasn't fitting in, and Fightful heard that was the case for Durpi with Vince McMahon himself, at least.
