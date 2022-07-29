Atwater Valedictorian Ready to Grow with UC Merced

Sonora, CA — The latest round of negotiations between Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) and Anthem Blue Cross was supposed to end on Monday, but that deadline has been extended. As reported earlier here, many in the Mother Lode received letters via the mail stating that Anthem may no longer be accepted at AHS back in July. Then a deal was worked out to continue negotiating until Monday, August 1st. Now hospital spokesperson Jaquelyn Lugg tells Clarke Broadcasting that the two sides have agreed to extend the current contract to August 16th. She added, “Both parties continue to actively negotiate in good faith with the goal of reaching an agreement. Anthem and Adventist Health have a long history of partnership, and both parties remain committed to a new contract.”

SONORA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO