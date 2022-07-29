Atwater Valedictorian Ready to Grow with UC Merced

news.ucmerced.edu
Big View – Beer in Modesto
Modesto has been a beer place since the turn of the century. Hard work, agriculture, culture and the fast growth of Modesto drove a big thirst. Back in the day, when 9th St was Front Street, and the economy revolved around our railroad, there were plenty of thirsty Modestans and visitors. In this rich central valley, all of the crops needed to make beer were at our fingertips.
Martini Named to Excellence in Engineering Chair
Mechanical engineering Professor Ashlie Martini has been awarded the Monya Lane and Robert Bryant Presidential Chair in Excellence in Engineering. She is one of two women to be appointed to endowed chairs in the School of Engineering this year. Lane and Bryant, retired engineers from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory,...
Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
Jack Hannah, Valley musician, athlete, coach has died
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Valley legend Jack Hannah, accomplished musician, noted athlete, and beloved coach, passed away in Fresno Sunday morning. Hannah, born in Missouri, eventually made his way to Fresno and pitched for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 1953 to 1955. He led the Bulldogs in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. After his junior year in college, he went on to play seven seasons in the minor leagues.
CBS47 Welcomes Evening Anchor Brian Dorman to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Brian Dorman joins the CBS47 Eyewitness News Team from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dorman has spent time working across the Midwest, and is excited to begin his journey on the West Coast, anchoring Eyewitness News at 5, 6, 7, 7:30 and 11 alongside CBS47 Evening Anchor Kathryn Herr and CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace.
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
With Local Rents Rising, Fresno Apartment Complex Sells for $82 Million
Ownership of a high-end north Fresno apartment complex changed hands last week in a deal valued at $82 million. Ascent Townhomes, a 248-unit property located on Valentine Avenue near Fig Garden Loop, was sold to an unnamed California-based investor, according to a news release. The property was previously owned by a pair of large estate investment companies.
Groundbreaking held for new park in central Fresno
The new park will sit right at the intersection of Van Ness and Weldon, right across from Ampersand Ice Cream and Quesadilla Gorilla.
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
Clovis City Council has room for fresh faces — as long as they’re conservative faces
There’s rare room at the top in one of California’s fastest-growing cities. Following Clovis Mayor Jose Flores’ surprise retirement announcement and Councilmember Bob Whalen soon to assume office as a Fresno County Superior Court judge, the Clovis City Council will include at least two new faces once the votes in the November election are counted.
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year
If you’re a Fresno renter struggling to pay rent, you’re not alone. Rents continue to skyrocket, according to the latest figures from online rental platform Zumper. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is $1,500 a month. That’s a stunning 30.4 percent increase over the last year.
Oak Fire in Mariposa Claims 124 Homes
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire has claimed 124 homes since it began burning on July 22, 2022. A total of 19,244 acres have been burned. Fire Officials are reporting the fire is 72% contained. Today, Monday, August 1st, 2022, the Local Assistance Center opens for anyone affected by the fire. It will be open from 9 to 7 in the Mariposa County High School Gym.
Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno
Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
Another Adventist Health And Anthem Contract Extension
Sonora, CA — The latest round of negotiations between Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) and Anthem Blue Cross was supposed to end on Monday, but that deadline has been extended. As reported earlier here, many in the Mother Lode received letters via the mail stating that Anthem may no longer be accepted at AHS back in July. Then a deal was worked out to continue negotiating until Monday, August 1st. Now hospital spokesperson Jaquelyn Lugg tells Clarke Broadcasting that the two sides have agreed to extend the current contract to August 16th. She added, “Both parties continue to actively negotiate in good faith with the goal of reaching an agreement. Anthem and Adventist Health have a long history of partnership, and both parties remain committed to a new contract.”
Wildfire burning east of Fresno
FRESNO -- Crews are working to battle a wildfire near Fresno.Cal Fire officials say the fire, dubbed the Pebble Fire, started Sunday afternoon east of Fresno, near the intersection of Pebble and Ripple lanes.The blaze has spread to roughly 40 acres, and is 30% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PG&E reports outage to nearly 3,000 customers in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers are currently without power in Northeast Fresno. Some customers received an alert message around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The outage affects people living between Ashland to Herndon Avenues. According to the alert system, power is estimated to be back around 6:30...
GoModesto – Picnic at the Pops is Back!
One of Modesto’s most fun events is the Modesto Symphony’s Picnic at the Pops. If you like MoBand concerts in the park, you will LOVE the Picnic at the Pops. You can join thousands of your friends on the beautiful grounds of the E.J. Gallo Winery as you enjoy your picnic on your blanket and dig the sounds of the Modesto Symphony conducted by Ryan Murray performing the songs of Elton John with the acclaimed Michael Cavanaugh, guest vocalist performing Sir Elton John’s greatest hits.
Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois
(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
