Biden approves disaster declaration for Kentucky flood

Beshear seeks FEMA declarations for more Kentucky counties hit by flooding
(The Center Square) – The recovery effort from last week’s devastating floods continued in eastern Kentucky on Monday even as the region was hit with more rain. At least 35 people have died due to the disaster, a number expected to rise, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing. The state still does not have “a firm grasp” on the number of people missing, but the governor said it’s likely in the hundreds at a minimum.
