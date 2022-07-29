ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Wins Full Approval To Operate In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
bitcoinmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

How The Federal Reserve Will Ultimately Fail

This is a transcribed version of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Lawrence Lepard to talk about the hawkish Federal Reserve and how its policy decisions will lead to its own demise. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, the software intelligence firm famously bullish on Bitcoin, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Michael Saylor will step down from his current position to assume the new role of executive chairman, effective on August 8. Phong Le, the company’s president, will take on Saylor’s current position. The...
SOFTWARE
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Projects Are Bringing Financial Inclusion To Feature Phones In Africa

This is an opinion editorial by Heritage Falodun, a Bitcoin analyst and computer scientist based in Nigeria. Expanding Bitcoin adoption across the African continent won’t only come through bitcoin its declaration as legal tender, but through easy and low-cost access as well. People’s opinions are colored with different perspectives,...
CELL PHONES
bitcoinmagazine.com

As Bear Market Persists, Public Miners Struggle To Outperform Bitcoin Price

Public bitcoin mining companies have been an unusually prominent fixture of the crypto market for the past couple of years as investors, media and regulators observe their financial growth and operational expansions. While share prices for nearly all of these companies significantly outperformed bitcoin during the latest bullish market trend, the opposite effect is clearly in play now as public miners try to weather the on-going bear cycle. In fact, none of these companies have managed to outperform bitcoin so far in 2022.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Cryptocurrency Exchange#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Reuters#Ftx Exchange Fze#European#Japanese#Nomura
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
MILITARY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Songsheet: Fiat Politics Suck

This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. Link to audio read of the article here. I hate politics. It's a weird zero-sum status game of perception where the winners get to make the rules. Everything...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy