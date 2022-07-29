Bitcoin Exchange FTX Wins Full Approval To Operate In Dubai

bitcoinmagazine.com
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
How The Federal Reserve Will Ultimately Fail
This is a transcribed version of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Lawrence Lepard to talk about the hawkish Federal Reserve and how its policy decisions will lead to its own demise. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Michael Saylor To Change His MicroStrategy Role To Focus On Bitcoin
MicroStrategy, the software intelligence firm famously bullish on Bitcoin, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Michael Saylor will step down from his current position to assume the new role of executive chairman, effective on August 8. Phong Le, the company’s president, will take on Saylor’s current position. The...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Projects Are Bringing Financial Inclusion To Feature Phones In Africa
This is an opinion editorial by Heritage Falodun, a Bitcoin analyst and computer scientist based in Nigeria. Expanding Bitcoin adoption across the African continent won’t only come through bitcoin its declaration as legal tender, but through easy and low-cost access as well. People’s opinions are colored with different perspectives,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
As Bear Market Persists, Public Miners Struggle To Outperform Bitcoin Price
Public bitcoin mining companies have been an unusually prominent fixture of the crypto market for the past couple of years as investors, media and regulators observe their financial growth and operational expansions. While share prices for nearly all of these companies significantly outperformed bitcoin during the latest bullish market trend, the opposite effect is clearly in play now as public miners try to weather the on-going bear cycle. In fact, none of these companies have managed to outperform bitcoin so far in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Songsheet: Fiat Politics Suck
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. Link to audio read of the article here. I hate politics. It's a weird zero-sum status game of perception where the winners get to make the rules. Everything...
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Comments / 0