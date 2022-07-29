ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas flooding sends water gushing through casinos

By Dan Michalski, Jason Samenow and Gabe Hiatt
SFGate
 4 days ago
www.sfgate.com

NBC News

Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas

Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HuffPost

Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flash flooding hits Las Vegas valley as thunderstorms move through region

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flash flooding plagued the Las Vegas valley Thursday night as storms continued to move through the region. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning for much of the valley for the evening. That has since given way to a flood advisory, which was expected to remain in place until 2:45 a.m. Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Three Las Vegas-Area Casinos to Be Demolished for Land Sales

Three Station Casinos in Southern Nevada that cater to locals are slated for demolition. Red Rock Resorts, the corporate owner of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, said the trio of properties will close permanently and will be demolished to reposition the land for sale. The three casinos never...
LAS VEGAS, NV

