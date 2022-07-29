Las Vegas flooding sends water gushing through casinos

www.sfgate.com
Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas
Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
news3lv.com
Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
HuffPost
Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
biztoc.com
Las Vegas Flooding: Watch Torrential Rains Pour Into Casinos, Sportsbooks
Despite their exceedingly dry home state, Nevada residents know to expect monsoon season between July and September. In a typical year, Las Vegas sees around 4 inches of rainfall. Now, certain areas of the country get this amount of rain in a month or even less. The Silver State, however, simply isn’t equipped for storms.
news3lv.com
Flash flooding hits Las Vegas valley as thunderstorms move through region
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flash flooding plagued the Las Vegas valley Thursday night as storms continued to move through the region. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning for much of the valley for the evening. That has since given way to a flood advisory, which was expected to remain in place until 2:45 a.m. Friday.
Las Vegas neighborhoods damaged by floods following Thursday night storm
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday night, many of the streets across town looked like rivers and now, neighborhoods are left cleaning up the mess. We saw the effect the storm had Thursday night when it rained hard and flooded roads. Now, it’s time to assess any damage. Many neighborhoods in the valley have reported downed trees and […]
Another round of storms in the forecast for the Las Vegas valley on Friday
After a week of scattered thunderstorms in the Las Vegas valley, there's a 40% chance of rain, again, on Friday.
Kayaker who drowned near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead identified
The kayaker who drowned near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead on Wednesday has been identified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.
UPDATE: Kayaker seen drowning, found dead in Lake Mead area identified
Update: The kayaker has been identified as 31-year-old Mutaz Majed Alghouleh. The cause of death has not yet been released. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a kayaker was found Thursday morning near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead after he was thrown off his kayak in stormy weather Wednesday night. According to National Park […]
natureworldnews.com
Las Vegas Thunderstorm Leaves Hotel Parking Flooded, Dry Weather to Come for Next Ten days
After a severe thunderstorm that caused flooding in some areas of the city on July 14, the parking lot of a hotel in Las Vegas erupted with water. There have been reports of rainwater entering a parking lot at the LINQ hotel on Thursday afternoon. This comes after more than a hundred days of dry weather.
Eater
CBS News
