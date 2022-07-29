Bun B's Trill Burgers Crowned 'Best Burger In America'

hiphopdx.com
Rico Panamera, Junior
2d ago
Congrats Bun B! Im happy for you and your company, my brother
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America
On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
HipHopDX.com
Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's 1995 Single 'California Love' Made Her Learn To Crip Walk
Patti LaBelle has spoken about her love for 2Pac and Dr. Dre‘s “California Love” in a new interview, revealing that the classic hit inspired her to learn how to Crip Walk. The Philadelphia singer’s recent appearance on Drink Champs, saw her detail her first interactions with Hip...
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Issues Brutal Response To Gillie Da Kid's 'Cow' Diss
Rick Ross has responded to Gillie Da Kid after he ridiculed his recent cow purchase. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 14), the MMG mogul subliminally fired back at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, claiming he spends more money on his cattle than Gillie does on his family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
ETOnline.com
Michael B. Jordan 'Sticks to His Friend Group' at Star-Studded Party Following Split From Lori Harvey
Weekends are for the boys! Newly single Michael B. Jordan was all smiles as he attended a Fourth of July party in Malibu, California, over the weekend. The 35-year-old actor -- who split from Lori Harvey in June -- seemed chill as he hung out with his friends at the event.
Ice Cube Says He Regrets Passing On Playing “O-Dog” In ‘Menace II Society’
Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal
Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
