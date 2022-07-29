Bun B's Trill Burgers Crowned 'Best Burger In America'

Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.

