Colorado State Senate Candidate Tim Walsh Funded Far-Right Conspiracist’s Videos

Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s campaign was in trouble long before the debacle that consumed most of her July, when Ganahl’s first choice for lieutenant governor all too publicly rejected her, and then her second choice Danny Moore plunged the campaign into fresh crisis due to Moore’s well-known conspiracy theorizing about the results of the 2020 presidential elections. Last week, Moore attempted to “set the record straight” with a catastrophic guest op-ed in the Colorado Springs Gazette in which Moore brazenly lied about his prior statements, and then proceeded to defend his questioning of the 2020 election citing various debunked conspiracy theories.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO