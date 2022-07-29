Colorado State Senate Candidate Tim Walsh Funded Far-Right Conspiracist’s Videos

www.coloradopols.com
Related
Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault
Colorado-based “election integrity” activists and purported fraud in the state’s elections have assumed a prominent place in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s nationwide campaign to prove American elections are not secure. Several Colorado activists, as Newsline has previously reported, helped found the Lindell-funded election nonprofit Cause of America, and Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has supported election-denying […] The post Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopols.com
Abandon Ship: Downballot Republicans Turn On Heidi Ganahl
Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s campaign was in trouble long before the debacle that consumed most of her July, when Ganahl’s first choice for lieutenant governor all too publicly rejected her, and then her second choice Danny Moore plunged the campaign into fresh crisis due to Moore’s well-known conspiracy theorizing about the results of the 2020 presidential elections. Last week, Moore attempted to “set the record straight” with a catastrophic guest op-ed in the Colorado Springs Gazette in which Moore brazenly lied about his prior statements, and then proceeded to defend his questioning of the 2020 election citing various debunked conspiracy theories.
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Summit Daily News
Why a Maryland congressman has spent $1 million on a Colorado liquor license ballot initiative
Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores. U.S. Rep....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopols.com
State Rep. Edie Hooton Withdraws from Race in HD-10
As Marianne Goodland reports for the publication formerly known as The Colorado Statesman:. In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House. The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House…
coloradopols.com
We Fixed it For You, Barb Kirkmeyer
State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in Colorado’s newest Congressional district (CO-08), used her social media accounts today to celebrate “Colorado Day,” the 146th anniversary of the founding of the 38th state. This would be a completely fine and non-controversial statement for virtually any other Colorado...
coloradopols.com
“Disheartening”–Centennial Institute Director Slams Joe O’Dea
(Promoted by Colorado Pols) One day after the U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404) on July 19 with support from 47 Republican federal lawmakers, the director of Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute and chairman of the Western Conservative Summit, Jeff Hunt, announced on a local talk radio show the launching of a petition effort to pressure Colorado’s two U.S. Senators to vote against the bill which seeks to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
Candidates are getting their recounts, but not by hand
MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory recounts of elections in Colorado have not changed the results of elections, but that's not stopping anyone this year. Four Republican candidates who lost by large margins are paying out of pocket to have their races recounted. When candidates' vote totals are within 0.5%...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado governor sued by gun rights group over magazine law
(The Center Square) – A gun rights group is suing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in federal court seeking to overturn the state’s ban on gun magazines that hold over 15 rounds. The National Federation for Gun Rights, the national affiliate of the Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), is challenging the magazine ban following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Pistol & Rifle Association v. Bruen which overturned New York’s “proper cause” requirement for gun owners to acquire a pistol license.
lamarledger.com
The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado
No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
Daily Record
Colorado women can face pushback when seeking sterilization surgery: “It’s very demeaning”
Hannah Anderson doesn’t want children. The 27-year-old Coloradan wants to be able to hop on a plane when wanderlust calls. She wants a financial cushion free of child-related costs. She dreams of dedicating time and energy toward fostering animals. Over the years, Anderson cycled through numerous birth control options...
Tina Peters is getting a recount, but recounts rarely overturn election results
A statewide recount will happen over the next week after Tina Peters was able to come up with the funds to pay for it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Summit Daily News
The domineering leader of Colorado’s emergency responses has history of tirades, F-bombs and intimidation
DENVER — During his five years at the helm of Colorado’s responses to natural and public health disasters, Mike Willis has displayed a pattern of aggressive behavior and inappropriate, unprofessional conduct, according to interviews with 23 current and former colleagues, state and federal government officials, National Guard service members and a review of internal state investigations into his conduct.
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alamosa Valley Courier
Polis names panel to review applications, recommend finalists for 12th JD DA
DENVER– Governor Polis has announced the names of individuals to serve on the panel that will review applications and recommend finalists for the appointment as District Attorney to the 12th Judicial District. Panel members include:. Governor Bill Ritter - former District Attorney in the 2nd Judicial District (Denver) Eugene...
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
kunc.org
Colorado Edition: Abortion attitudes in Weld; fixing smoke damage; queer people’s impact in NoCo
One month ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.Some in Colorado are working to expand access, while others are trying to push back. KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke to reporter Leigh Paterson about efforts and attitudes in Weld County. A wildfire tore...
Members of Polis administration defend OEM chief after allegations of threatening behavior
DENVER — High-ranking leaders in Gov. Jared Polis' (D) administration are coming to the defense of Mike Willis, the chief of the Colorado Office of Emergency Management who was suspended for unprofessional and threatening behavior toward coworkers. Willis, a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 10...
Comments / 2