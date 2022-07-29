ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City changes mowing procedures due to grassfire risk

Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkdLM_0gxrmEdB00

Due to the risk of grassfires, the City of Fort Worth has made changes to its mowing procedures and schedules.

Stormwater Management Division

The City’s Stormwater Field Operations will shut down all mowing crews that use large machinery. The stoppage will be in effect until further notice, said Juan Cadena, operations officer for streets and stormwater operations.

Only handheld equipment such as string trimmers, pole-saws and chainsaws will be used to control vegetation growth in drainage areas such as bar ditches and open channels. Handheld equipment will only be used when a fire extinguisher is close at hand.

Transportation & Public Works’ street operations crews will also be working cautiously with fire extinguishers on hand as needed.

This change in mowing services will last until local weather conditions creating extreme dry grass conditions are no longer a risk.

Park & Recreation Department

The Park & Recreation Department is following fire prevention best management practices, including installing fire extinguishers on all vehicles and equipment, and only mowing selected areas, such as irrigated and actively growing areas as appropriate. If rocky terrain is being mowed to create fire fuel break areas, mower decks will be raised and spotters will be onsite.

Questions about Park & Recreation mowing schedules can be directed to 817-392-5700.

Photo: Some mowing using motorized equipment has been halted to avoid the risk of setting off grassfires during the dry conditions.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Decks#Fire Prevention#Durin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy