Stars sign defenseman Ben Gleason to one-year contract

If you've been counting the days until Predators hockey returns to Bridgestone Arena, know that inside the Nashville locker room, the feeling is mutual. With over a month to go until Training Camp and another before the start of the regular season, a core group of Nashville players - Preds Captain Roman Josi among them - have already taken it upon themselves to return to the ice in preparation for the new campaign.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO