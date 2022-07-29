‘Tomb Raider’ Film Rights Up for Grabs, Alicia Vikander No Longer Attached

These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...

22 HOURS AGO