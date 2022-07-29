‘Tomb Raider’ Film Rights Up for Grabs, Alicia Vikander No Longer Attached

www.aol.com
Batgirl release totally scrapped by Warner Bros despite $90m film being completed
Warner Bros has shelved Batgirl, which featured Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, despite the $90m (£73.7m) film being complete.The DC film starred Leslie Grace in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and was set to be released later this year. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had completed work on the film, which co-starred JK Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said....
Watch: Brad Pitt Walks Back Retirement Talk At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere Saying, “I’ve Never Been A Five Year Plan Kind Of Guy”
Brad Pitt seemed as surprised as anyone when asked at the Bullet Train premiere tonight about his impending retirement. Pitt had a semi-humorous and very visceral reaction to the question, which was prompted by a recent GQ interview. On the red carpet tonight, he laughed and spun halfway around as if embarrassed before coming back with, “No, I mean…I really have to work on my phrasing.”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary
These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
Drew Barrymore just dropped her go-to travel essentials, including these classic sport sandals
Drew Barrymore is one of those celebrities that is so down-to-earth, she gives off that "instant best-friend vibe" to strangers. She has a way of making us feel like she's one of us — or at least like she knows what we're thinking. And right about now, we're thinking about planning our last vacation of the summer.
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. More from Variety. Simon Pegg: 'Star...
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was...
Post Malone Earns Praise From Brad Paisley for a Cover of This Classic Country Hit
Post Malone is earning praise from none other than country music singer-songwriter Brad Paisley, for covering one of Paisley’s early country hits. The “Sunflower” singer posted a video clip to TikTok featuring a performance of Paisley’s 2002, two-week No. 1 Country Airplay hit “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).” The clip is from a 2021 Post Malone performance as part of the fundraiser We’re Texas, an event organized by actor Matthew McConaughey to support the state of Texas following a devastating winter storm in February 2021. (Post Malone’s performance also included a rendition of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.”)
