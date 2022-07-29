6 Reasons Why You Should Consider Using Artificial Grass in San Jose

thelawnhomecare.com
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Jose, CA
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
Silicon Valley
Big Fremont building is grabbed amid hot market for life sciences
FREMONT — A big building in Fremont that has been converted into a modern life sciences site has been bought by an East Coast company that hopes to capitalize on a hot Bay Area market for these kinds of real estate ties. Diversified Healthcare Trust, acting through an affiliate,...
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in San Jose - Corporate Housing Rental
Cute and cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Cambrian Park of San Jose. Close to Whole Foods, Costco, Safeway and much more.
El Halal Amigos in San Jose brings sizzling Halal-Mexican cuisine to the Bay Area
Chef Hisham Abdelfattah has brought the first Halal-Mexican restaurant to the Bay Area.
losgatan.com
Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale
A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
Eater
Why the City of San Jose Is Being Sued Over a Proposed Whole Foods
Whole Foods, the bulk grocer turned technocratic lightning rod of gentrification and workers’ rights complaints, gained a new group of detractors in San Jose. In fact, the uproar over a proposed Whole Foods location at El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center brings the complaints directly to the city: A community group is outright suing San Jose over what it claims to be malpractice. The Mercury News reports Citizens for Inclusive Development take issue with the 40,000-square-foot anchor store because they allege the city specifically stated the space is meant for “generic, non-grocery use.” The El Paseo de Saratoga compound is a Signature Project, where the city builds market-rate housing in addition to commercial developments.
kgoradio.com
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Bay Area dad uses tech background to design innovative face mask, motivated by his children
With inclusion in mind, part of Kevin Ngo's process involved 3D scanning the faces of dozens of children across different ethnicities.
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
travelawaits.com
9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco
San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco restaurants are moving away from tips, but it's a challenge
SAN FRANCISCO - At a few San Francisco restaurants, you won't be allowed to leave a tip. Instead, restaurants have raised prices or added a flat surcharge to a final bill. The change is meant to help make wages higher for lower-paid kitchen staff who are integral to the dining experience. It's also meant to make pay more equitable across a restaurant's staff, and to eliminate the financial uncertainty shared by customers over how much to tip, and servers over how much they anticipate making from a given table.
The Almanac Online
San Mateo’s 84-year-old Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant has closed. Many families have lost a home.
Wing Fat’s numerous owners toiled away for their children’s benefit. The restaurant’s closure marks their success, but it’s still hard to say goodbye. For nearly a century, customers formed lines at San Mateo's Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant in search of smoky, sweet char siu, barbecue pork roasted in an oven crafted in the 1940s. However, after 84 years, July 24 was the last day of operations for Wing Fat, as the restaurant is one of several local businesses that will make way for a new development.
Silicon Valley
Los Gatos couple goes with their gut to launch nutrition supplement company
A new, local nutritional supplement company is looking to “shake up the supplement industry.”. Los Gatos residents Danielle and David Stanton launched Fuel 4 Ever, a company that focuses on gut health and a healthy lifestyle and makes nutritional supplements without fillers, dyes or other additives. “We want to...
San Jose councilmember opposes tiny home development for homeless
(BCN) — Noble Park in San Jose should remain an open space for the community, rather than become the grounds for a tiny-home project for unhoused residents, city councilmember David Cohen said in a news conference Monday. In June, the city council voted 8-2 to expand upon its tiny home villages — totaling to 400 […]
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history. There are many options for what to do with that money.
