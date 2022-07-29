6 Reasons Why You Should Consider Using Artificial Grass in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO - At a few San Francisco restaurants, you won't be allowed to leave a tip. Instead, restaurants have raised prices or added a flat surcharge to a final bill. The change is meant to help make wages higher for lower-paid kitchen staff who are integral to the dining experience. It's also meant to make pay more equitable across a restaurant's staff, and to eliminate the financial uncertainty shared by customers over how much to tip, and servers over how much they anticipate making from a given table.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO