Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky

Hopkinsville selected for $310M EV battery component facility
(The Center Square) – Another automotive company is coming to Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear revealed that Ascend Elements will build a $310 million facility in Hopkinsville. It’s expected to create up to 250 jobs in southwestern Kentucky. Beshear noted the economic development project is the largest for Christian...
Kansas fiscal year kicks off with $586M in tax collections
(The Center Square) – Kansas saw higher-than-expected tax collections in the first month of the new fiscal year, Gov. Laura Kelly's administration said Monday. The state collected $586.2 million – which was $127.6 million than expected – in July, the start of Kansas' 2023 fiscal year. Kelly's...
Connecticut making investment in sewer pollution prevention projects
(The Center Square) – Preventing sewage pollution is the focus of a new investment in Connecticut. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who will be challenged by Republican Bob Stefanowski in November’s general election, says the state is pledging $580 million to shovel-ready municipal water pollution control projects around the state. The investment is designed to cut down on sewage pollution in the state’s waters.
$3.88 billion in July sales tax revenue highest in Texas history, led by oil and natural gas industry
(The Center Square) – The $3.88 billion in sales tax revenue the state collected in July was the most in Texas history. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the revenue it collected was 14.7% more than what it collected in July 2021. July sales tax revenue, “the highest monthly collections...
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Insurers paid $9.8B to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida with $3.3B still to be paid
(The Center Square) — Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through June 30, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Insurance this week. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Monday released...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
Hard times for the herds in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – Drought conditions in Massachusetts has put pressure on farmers through their crops and dairy industry. Every county, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in the Bay State is experiencing some level of drought, with the eastern half of the state dealing with the driest conditions.
Virginia gas prices trend downward, now below $4
(The Center Square) – As global and national gasoline prices continue to trend downward, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Virginia has fallen below $4. As of Aug. 2, the average gallon of gas costs about $3.97, according to numbers provided by AAA. For a gallon of diesel, the average cost is dipping closer to $5 per gallon, but still sits at about $5.16. This is much lower than gas prices one month ago, which were about $4.63 for a gallon of regular gas and more than $5.70 for diesel.
Louisiana receives $86.6M federal loan to complete several highway projects
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved an $86.6 million low-interest loan to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to help fund road work in Lafayette Parish. The DOT’s Build America Bureau provided the bond commission a loan through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Homeowners who lost insurance bracing for impact as hurricane season ramps up
BATON ROUGE- Hurricane season is reaching its peak and homeowners are trying to find alternatives as insurance companies have been filing out of Louisiana. Even though hurricane season has been quiet so far, a dangerous storm can come almost out of nowhere. "We're the bullseye of hurricane targets," Insurance Commissioner...
Nearly $50 million going to Ohio schools for safety
(The Center Square) – More than 1,000 Ohio schools in 81 of 88 counties will share $47 million in the state’s push to promote school safety, part of a response to a shooting at a Texas elementary school in May. Democratic Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday grants of...
Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Sixth percent of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:. Why is early...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
(UNDATED) -- Voters head to the polls across Missouri today (Tuesday) to select party nominees for numerous offices -- most notably the U-S Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt. All eight of Missouri’s seats for the U-S House are in play, with all eight incumbents seeking re-election. Party nominees will also be chosen for all 163 seats in the Missouri House and half the seats in the Missouri Senate. Polls open at Six A-M and close at Seven P-M, and anyone in line at Seven will be allowed inside to vote.
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
Delaware issuing summer food benefits for children
(The Center Square) – Emergency food assistance is coming to eligible families in Delaware, state officials announced. The Delaware Pandemic EBT program will be issuing emergency food benefits that are designed to cover the summer break to provide meals when students are not in school. “For vulnerable families across...
State leadership approves child advocacy budget increase
The Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (MOCASA) proposed budget increase passed through the Missouri house, senate, and governor’s office on June 30. “We are incredibly grateful that the governor and legislature approved increased resources to accelerate the growth of CASA advocacy in Missouri. This funding will help boost our efforts to expand to new areas of the state and serve more children in foster care,” stated Leanne Reese, the executive director of MOCASA.
