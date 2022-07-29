Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky

(UNDATED) -- Voters head to the polls across Missouri today (Tuesday) to select party nominees for numerous offices -- most notably the U-S Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt. All eight of Missouri’s seats for the U-S House are in play, with all eight incumbents seeking re-election. Party nominees will also be chosen for all 163 seats in the Missouri House and half the seats in the Missouri Senate. Polls open at Six A-M and close at Seven P-M, and anyone in line at Seven will be allowed inside to vote.

