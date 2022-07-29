ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Trucking regulations eased to speed flooding relief to Eastern Kentucky

lanereport.com
 4 days ago
www.lanereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
lanereport.com

Bullard events will celebrate 50th year in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – — Bullard, the 124-year-old manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment and systems, today announced a lineup of events to celebrate the company’s 50th year in Kentucky. The company, originally founded in San Francisco, Calif., by Edward Dickinson Bullard, relocated to Cynthiana, Ky. in 1972.
CYNTHIANA, KY
lanereport.com

Keeneland job postings for Fall Meet, Breeders’ Cup now online

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland is preparing for an eventful October and November – specifically, the Fall Meet on Oct. 7-29 and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 4-5 – and has many job opportunities for people who are interested in working at the track. Positions now are posted on Keeneland.com/jobs, while those who want to learn more about job opportunities are encouraged to sign up to receive the e-newsletter “Employment Opportunities” to stay connected.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

McBrayer solidifies equine practice with addition of former Keeneland COO Vince Gabbert

LEXINGTON, Ky. — McBrayer PLLC stakes out its territory in the realm of horseracing, gaming, and other equine law fields as it welcomes Vince Gabbert to the firm. Joining as Of Counsel, Gabbert comes to the firm following over a dozen years of serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Keeneland. He now also serves as President of the Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer franchise. Gabbert’s practice at McBrayer’s Lexington office will center on equine and gaming law, especially regulatory compliance in those areas.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy