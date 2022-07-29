ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, WI

The 41st Annual Brown Trout Derby takes place this weekend at Marina Park

wearegreenbay.com

A look inside Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Carve out some time for stepping into the new Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look around 110-thousand square feet of furniture – whether you are looking to design a college dorm rom or an entire home, you’ll find it there. Plus there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors on something new, with their selection of available patio furniture.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Motorcycle and classic car parade honors Rosholt man on hospice

ROTHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A community has come together to honor Orville Larson, a 90-year-old man on hospice. A Facebook post brought out hundreds of motorcyclists and classic car owners for an honorary parade. The family that organized the motorcycle parade didn’t expect a big turnout. Little did they know,...
ROSHOLT, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WSAW

New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
STEVENS POINT, WI
travelnowsmart.com

11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay

Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailyphew.com

Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest

I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
GREEN BAY, WI
generalaviationnews.com

Helicopters give thousands an aerial view of AirVenture

They’re as omnipresent as dragonflies on a summer breeze. Three classic Bell 47G helicopters quietly slap the air with their rotors all day long over Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin. AirVenture visitors pay $60 for a five-minute air tour with unparalleled visibility of the...
OSHKOSH, WI
Marinette, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect

New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

BREAKING: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Someone you know just may be $1 million richer. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner on Crooks Ave. in Kaukauna, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The Kaukauna million dollar prize winner matched all five numbers but not the megaplier. The...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Sheriff speaks out on Fox River hit and run boat crash

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat, with seven...
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh breaks attendance record

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you went to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year and felt like there were a lot of people there, your feeling was right. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh broke its attendance record, welcoming over 650,000 guests to the grounds this week. “There’s no doubt that weather plays a big part of it, in […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kaukauna store sells another big lottery winner

The Republican candidates in the August 9 primary discussed taxes, inflation, and the 2024 presidential election. Doctors are seeing patients treated with Paxlovid test positive for COVID-19 again. They say it's not a problem with the drug not working, but perhaps the immune system in older adults not responding fast enough.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas

Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE

