Baltimore County, MD

Scott Shellenberger wins Democratic primary in Baltimore County state's attorney race

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago
CBS Baltimore

Shellenberger wins Baltimore County state's attorney seat by fewer than 2,200 votes

BALTIMORE -- Scott Shellenberger has garnered enough votes to maintain his position as Baltimore County state's attorney, according to election records.The 16-year incumbent released a statement on Friday regarding the primary election results, which separated him from his challenger, Robbie Leonard, by 2,115 votes.Maryland's Board of Election results show that Shelleberger received 16,011 votes on election day, 8,276 votes during the early voting period, and 20,675 votes via mail-in ballot.In contrast, Leonard received 16,849 votes on election day, 8,340 votes during the early voting period, and 17,658 votes via mail-in ballot. Earlier in the election process, Leonard was only 900 votes away from unseating Shellenberger in the Democratic primary.Shellenberger's office had previously informed WJZ that he would not be commenting on the race until the election results were official.In his statement, which he released after netting 51.2% of the votes, Shellenberger said he would "continue to seek the fair administration of justice for and the protection of anyone residing in or visiting Baltimore County."
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

David Blair still ahead of Marc Elrich as vote-counting continues in Montgomery County Executive race

Businessman David Blair is still ahead of incumbent Marc Elrich by a nose in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. Montgomery County Board of Elections results reported after another day of counting Friday at 8:11 PM now show Blair remaining in first place with 46,824 votes (39.32%), and Elrich right behind with 46,693 votes (39.21%). After a day off Thursday, counting is scheduled to continue for three consecutive days through Monday, resuming at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, but election officials have warned that a final tally may come as late as August 12. Mail-in ballots were actually still being accepted as late as yesterday if they were postmarked by July 19, which means as of today, there will be no additional ballots being added to the pile of still-to-be-counted votes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Elections
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
wfmd.com

Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids

That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Maryland Delegate Charged With Embezzlement

(Annapolis, MD) -- A Maryland State Delegate is facing charges of embezzlement. The Maryland State Prosecutor's Office has announced charges against Delegate Richard Impallaria, who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford Counties. Impallaria is accused of facilitating rental payments from the General Assembly to his landlord using state funds for...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

The Race for County Executive: The Latest

Certified volunteers continue to canvass ballots at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus. As of Friday morning, there were 22,000 more mail-in ballots and 8,000 provisional ballots to process. And the latest results are in. With a 39.32% share of the current ballots counted, challenger David Blair maintains the slight lead...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
MARYLAND STATE

