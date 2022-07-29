Scott Shellenberger wins Democratic primary in Baltimore County state's attorney race

BALTIMORE -- Scott Shellenberger has garnered enough votes to maintain his position as Baltimore County state's attorney, according to election records.The 16-year incumbent released a statement on Friday regarding the primary election results, which separated him from his challenger, Robbie Leonard, by 2,115 votes.Maryland's Board of Election results show that Shelleberger received 16,011 votes on election day, 8,276 votes during the early voting period, and 20,675 votes via mail-in ballot.In contrast, Leonard received 16,849 votes on election day, 8,340 votes during the early voting period, and 17,658 votes via mail-in ballot. Earlier in the election process, Leonard was only 900 votes away from unseating Shellenberger in the Democratic primary.Shellenberger's office had previously informed WJZ that he would not be commenting on the race until the election results were official.In his statement, which he released after netting 51.2% of the votes, Shellenberger said he would "continue to seek the fair administration of justice for and the protection of anyone residing in or visiting Baltimore County."

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO