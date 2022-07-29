Greg Schiano recounts unconventional recruitment of Canadian LB Dariel Djabome

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dante Barone feeling at home on latest Rutgers visit
The future Scarlet Knights were back on campus over the weekend as commits from the class of 2023 got another look at where they will be residing in the very near future. It was not a long trip to campus for Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) tight end Dante Barone who talked about spending his Saturday in Piscataway.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer
Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
From recruitment to development: Rutgers’ newest Knights got acclimated in Piscataway on Saturday
Most of Rutgers’ committed high school juniors converged on campus Saturday for up to eight hours, covering the full spectrum of what they will experience football-wise when they arrive officially next spring (or fall). Commits arrived at the Hale Center around 12 p.m. where they were greeted by the...
Scarlet Nation
Rutgers Football OL Tunde Fatukasi no longer with program
The Knight Report has learned that offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi is no longer a part of the Rutgers Football program and will join the Bowling Green Falcons per a source. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!. Out of high school, Fatukasi was rated as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako transfers to N.J. powerhouse Roselle Catholic
Mackenzie Mgbako is on the move. The 6-foot-8 forward who verbally committed to Duke in the Class of 2023 will transfer to New Jersey powerhouse Roselle Catholic from Gill St. Bernard’s for his senior season. Mgbako’s younger brother, Ethan, will also enroll at Roselle Catholic for his freshman year....
Community News
Former MCCC sports star inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame class
When Diane Rose Kelly got word that she was being inducted into the 2nd Annual Mercer County Community College Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it led to a moment of shock, followed by entry into a time machine. “I was totally surprised to get the call,” the Lawrence Township native...
Nate 'Tiny' Archibald: The Original Point God
While the New York City Point Gods of the 80s and 90s were the SHOWTIME film’s spotlight, those around in the 70s and early 80s paid recognition to the original New York City Point God, Nate Archibald. Nate “Tiny” Archibald was a playground star in the South Bronx. On...
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey Monthly
Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More
Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
themontclairgirl.com
28 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q + Pizza temporarily closes following an oven fire; SOPAC announces new leadership; Montclair’s historic Stagecoach House is for sale; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
themontclairgirl.com
CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes – Home of the Fat Sandwiches
Jersey style and overstuffed – that’s the motto at CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes, located at 150 Valley Road in Montclair as well as 114 East Main Street in Ramsey. The eatery serves both fresh and creative eats to satisfy all of your cravings, and it’s just another reason why we love NJ dining. The menu includes everything from sandwiches to wings, milkshakes, and more. To learn more about what CARS has to offer all North Jersey residents, read on for details on the menu and backstory of this Jersey gem.
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
This video changed my mind: Jersey City councilwoman has to go (Opinion)
It’s been one hell of a summer for newly elected Jersey City councilwoman Amy DeGise. In July she took heat with calls for her resignation after she hit a bicyclist who ran a red light then fled the scene. She didn’t turn herself in for the hit-and-run until six hours later.
Rapper, Actor Ice-T Opening Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, NJ – On television, rapper Ice-T is a police detective. In real life,...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0