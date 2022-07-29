Step Into Gallery 110 At The Seattle Art Fair

www.nwpb.org
Florida's Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
historylink.org
Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)
The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
gatesnotes.com
“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”
Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
southseattleemerald.com
Sunday Comix | Bruce Blocks
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
KING-5
New 'ear seeding' trend is based on traditional Chinese medicine
EDMONDS, Wash. — New beauty trend “ear seeding” is sweeping TikTok — but it’s actually based on ancient Chinese medicine, and you can have it done in Edmonds. Trina Hartman is a licensed reflexology practitioner and massage therapist with a certificate in ear seeding. "I...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cranium co-creator, Seattle entrepreneur Richard Tait dies after COVID
Richard Tait, co-creator of the hit party game Cranium and a well-regarded Seattle entrepreneur, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 58. Known as the "Grand Poobah" in the Cranium offices, Tait, a native of Scotland, led the company until its 2008 sale to Hasbro for $77.5 million in 2008. Cranium was named Game of the Year five times by The Toy Association while Tait led the company.
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
q13fox.com
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. LIVE MUSIC. Downtown Summer Sounds Like Add to a...
urbnlivn.com
Enatai mid-century modern overlooking Lake Washington sunsets
If you’re a fan of sunsets, don’t skip the mid-century modern home overlooking Lake Washington at 2245 Killarney Way in Bellevue. Situated on a one-third acre lot in Enatai, the west facing home will have no shortage of evening vistas filled with water, mountains and all that the PNW has to offer.
Eater
8 Seattle Places to Go for Dinner and a Show
There’s something about dinner theater. Laughing raucously with strangers, the drama of the kitchen mirroring the drama of the stage, sitting back with a piece of cake at the end and enjoying the unpredictability of it all. Seattle is the place for dinner theater, especially in historic locations. Gaze above at aerial ballets as you eat your bolognese at The Pink Door, or take in a dazzling cabaret as you enjoy the spiced rum cocktail aptly named Lola’s Coconuts at the Can Can. For zero-proof options, the Can Can offers the Aurora Elixir Fizz, a refreshing effervescent yuzu-orange blossom mocktail infused with herbaceous hops. Best of all, the show doesn’t have to stop at dinner theater. Head to drag brunch in the morning because, after all, the show must go on.
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
