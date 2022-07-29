Meet Auburn's most intriguing Big Cat Weekend visitors

On3 photo

By now it is well-known that Auburn is hosting multiple of its top prospects for a big recruiting weekend. Big Cat Weekend is getting set up and ready while 30-40 recruits are making their way to campus for the weekend.

There will be multiple prospects of intrigue at Auburn this weekend, however a few names continue to catch the eye. Let’s discuss three of those visitors who need to be monitored this weekend.

First and foremost, Williams, a 4-star Nebraska edge commit, is someone to keep a close eye on. When AuburnLive learned that he would be making his way over to Auburn shortly after committing to the Huskers, it was an interesting move. After digging further, it became clear that the Tigers are a real factor here and could have a shot at flipping the talented edge.

As a player, Williams is interesting because he is at a position of great need. Auburn just landed 4-star edge Wilky Denaud on Wednesday, but they are far from done at the position. Williams has a different skill-set as he is leaner and more conditioned to playing in a stand up role for now.

Eyes will be on the 4-star edge from Louisiana this weekend.

Pulliam, a 3-star linebacker from Tyrone, Georgia, is now expected to be in for the weekend after not knowing if he could make it. AuburnLive caught up with him a little over a week ago. He was adamant that the Tigers have been recruiting him heavily as of late. The charge, of course, is being lead by Auburn linebacker coach Christian Robinson.

Could Pulliam be someone that might commit during the event? As of right now, there is no indication if he might commit as other schools such as Louisville, Miami, and Clemson are still recruiting him. His relationship with Robinson is something that should play a major factor with him, however. Therefore, it’s worth monitoring that he could get caught up in the atmosphere of Auburn.

Also worth noting, Pulliam goes to Sandy Creek High School and knows former Auburn Power Forward Jabari Smith well.

Offensive tackle, TJ Johnson, Natchitoches, La.

There is a case to be made for each offensive lineman on the visitor list. The position will need several additions before December. Johnson is a newer name who AuburnLive is still learning about.

The reason why Johnson was chosen over guys such as 4-star Georgia commit, Bo Hughley, and in-state versatile offensive lineman Vysen Lang as well as others, is because he is the most unknown commodity. Does he leave with an offer? If he get’s the offer does he consider joining the class? These are things we intend to learn about Johnson this weekend.

As a player, he is rather raw, but one thing stands out: he has the build and body type to play a tackle position in college. In fact, his feet are improving as well. His value goes up for that, alone.