WATCH: Will Levis appears on ESPN's First Take

(Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been a very popular man this offseason. The redshirt senior has been a prominent figure in early NFL Draft talk and got a ton of attention at SEC Media Days. That buzz is not slowing down.

On Friday, the former Penn State transfer was a special guest for ESPN’s popular debate show “First Take”. Former Louisville and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas was filling in for megastar Stephen A. Smith. In the interview, multiple topics were discussed but the appearance was highlighted by some Governor’s Cup trash talk.

While discussing the differences between playing the Big Ten and SEC, Douglas made sure Levis knew where his loyalties lie. The Kentucky quarterback was quick to strike back in a friendly rivalry exchange on national television.

“I can’t say anything about the ACC. The only experience I have is our game that we had with Louisville last year which you know how that went,” Levis told Douglas who was flashing a Louisville shirt to the ESPN cameras. “We’re looking forward to playing them again.”

In that famous 52-21 shellacking by the Big Blue at Cardinal Stadium, Levis rumbled for four touchdowns and 113 rushing yards while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt in an efficient and explosive performance by Kentucky’s offense to give the Cats their third consecutive win in the series. The two are scheduled to meet again on Thanksgiving weekend for Senior Day at Kroger Field. That day should be fun.

Summer of Will Levis is coming to a close

To say Will Levis has been a star since Kentucky’s thrilling come-from-behind victory against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl would be putting it lightly. We’ve seen the rising draft prospect sign some big NIL deals which allowed him to go to the Kentucky Derby and the Masters in the spring. But there has also been some football stuff.

Levis was invited to the Manning Passing Academy where the quarterback was one of the most impressive performers at the camp. The quarterback has been named to award watch lists, received big-time props from Tim Couch, and is still being linked with mayonnaise in coffee. All of this has helped improved the brand of both Levis and Kentucky football. But now comes the important part.

With fall camp starting next week, the quarterback must take the next step and turn all of that potential into on-field production. Expectations are high, and we’ll see if this offseason of hype can lead to a breakthrough season for the Wildcats.

It could all end at the NFL Draft when Will Levis becomes the first Kentucky quarterback since Couch to be a first-round pick.