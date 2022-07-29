ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Valiant Management, The M Den release Michigan football trading cards

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEESQ_0gxrXUOg00
Michigan Wolverines football players are featured on trading cards thanks to The M Den and Valiant Management. (Photo courtesy The M Den)

Michigan Wolverines football continues to get creative with NIL. Valiant Management, founded by former U-M fullback Jared Wangler, is at the forefront of its new deal, with player trading cards now on sale at The M Den, the Wolverines’ official merchandise retailer.

A 10-pack of cards featuring members of the 2022 Michigan football team costs $16.95. Limited edition autographed cards are randomly inserted into some of the packs. It’s is a preorder item at this time and anticipated to ship in late August.

“A great opportunity for the best fan base in the world to show their support for Michigan football players,” Valiant Management wrote in a tweet. “The majority of profits are divided evenly amongst the team.”

Preseason honors tracker: Seven Michigan football players on watch lists

Michigan football: Anonymous analysts weigh in on 2022 Wolverines

What they’re saying about Michigan football following Big Ten Media Days

The whole Michigan team being involved is a theme for the Wolverines. While the star players and starters make more money than anyone — which is no surprise given the brand they’ve created at U-M — those standouts have made it a point to collaborate with their teammates.

“I think I’m in a place that I can benefit from it a lot, and I’m very appreciative of that,” senior quarterback Cade McNamara said at Big Ten Media Days Tuesday.

“I’m really happy that Michigan has done events and things for not just the starters on the team but for all players as well. In my vision, I think that is the best of NIL, that not just the more popular guys get all of it. When the entire team can benefit from it, that’s the version of NIL that I like.”

It helps, McNamara said, that Michigan hasn’t let NIL and how much each guy is making affect the locker room. And this is one reason why.

This isn’t the first time Valiant and The M Den have teamed up for NIL purposes. Last year, soon after NIL rules were changed by the NCAA, the two entities released player jerseys and other apparel. Michigan was the first in college football to sell jerseys that profit the players.

Valiant also started the Champions Circle collective, which partnered with Michigan boosters in an attempt to “connect U-M student-athletes with fans and businesses for NIL opportunities.” Champions Circle initially is focusing on football but has plans to expand to other sports in the future.

“We believe strongly that it is important to reward University of Michigan student-athletes for the value they bring to the university, but in keeping with Michigan traditions, it is also important to help the athletes develop the personal, leadership and financial skills to succeed far into the future,” Wangler said. “Our coaches recruit the right student-athletes to the University of Michigan, and the Champions Circle will support their efforts by rewarding sustained educational achievement and personal development. We are confident this model can be replicated across all varsity sports at the University of Michigan.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB

Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bvmsports.com

Desmond Howard, Michigan legend, still in college football

DETROIT (BVM) – Desmond Howard entered into legendary status on Nov. 23, 1991. The University of Michigan junior wide receiver returned a punt against rival Ohio State in a 31-3 victory. When he got to the end zone, Howard struck the “Heisman Pose,” cementing his legacy before he even won the award, something that came just a month later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
hourdetroit.com

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit

When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Michigan#American Football#Valiant Management#U M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall

ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
fox2detroit.com

CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy