Valiant Management, The M Den release Michigan football trading cards

Michigan Wolverines football players are featured on trading cards thanks to The M Den and Valiant Management. (Photo courtesy The M Den)

Michigan Wolverines football continues to get creative with NIL. Valiant Management, founded by former U-M fullback Jared Wangler, is at the forefront of its new deal, with player trading cards now on sale at The M Den, the Wolverines’ official merchandise retailer.

A 10-pack of cards featuring members of the 2022 Michigan football team costs $16.95. Limited edition autographed cards are randomly inserted into some of the packs. It’s is a preorder item at this time and anticipated to ship in late August.

“A great opportunity for the best fan base in the world to show their support for Michigan football players,” Valiant Management wrote in a tweet. “The majority of profits are divided evenly amongst the team.”

The whole Michigan team being involved is a theme for the Wolverines. While the star players and starters make more money than anyone — which is no surprise given the brand they’ve created at U-M — those standouts have made it a point to collaborate with their teammates.

“I think I’m in a place that I can benefit from it a lot, and I’m very appreciative of that,” senior quarterback Cade McNamara said at Big Ten Media Days Tuesday.

“I’m really happy that Michigan has done events and things for not just the starters on the team but for all players as well. In my vision, I think that is the best of NIL, that not just the more popular guys get all of it. When the entire team can benefit from it, that’s the version of NIL that I like.”

It helps, McNamara said, that Michigan hasn’t let NIL and how much each guy is making affect the locker room. And this is one reason why.

This isn’t the first time Valiant and The M Den have teamed up for NIL purposes. Last year, soon after NIL rules were changed by the NCAA, the two entities released player jerseys and other apparel. Michigan was the first in college football to sell jerseys that profit the players.

Valiant also started the Champions Circle collective, which partnered with Michigan boosters in an attempt to “connect U-M student-athletes with fans and businesses for NIL opportunities.” Champions Circle initially is focusing on football but has plans to expand to other sports in the future.

“We believe strongly that it is important to reward University of Michigan student-athletes for the value they bring to the university, but in keeping with Michigan traditions, it is also important to help the athletes develop the personal, leadership and financial skills to succeed far into the future,” Wangler said. “Our coaches recruit the right student-athletes to the University of Michigan, and the Champions Circle will support their efforts by rewarding sustained educational achievement and personal development. We are confident this model can be replicated across all varsity sports at the University of Michigan.”