Iowa Tuition Rises 4.25%. Will Higher Tuition Turn Students Away?

Fair But Make It Jurassic Park: Dinos To Be At Illinois State Fair This Month
Welcome...to Jurassic Park. There's going to be a prehistoric addition to the Illinois State Fair this month. We're in fair mode with the Mississippi Valley Fair this week but happening in just a couple of weeks is the Illinois State Fair. This year, it will feature over two dozen dinosaurs that are part of “Dino” Don Lessem's exhibit.
How Are Quad-City School Systems Compared To Others In America?
We are getting closer to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We have plenty of summer left to go but since we are getting so close, it's fair to start talking about school things. Recently, a list showed the states with the best and worst school systems in America. The states that make up the Quad Cities area didn't do too terribly on this list but could definitely be higher.
Look Out For This Pretty & Problematic Bug Invading Iowa
Nature is really good at creating critters that are beautiful but can cause problems and one such bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is urging Iowans to look out for spotted lanternflies. They're native to China, India, and Vietnam and were...
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Win Tickets To Rodney Carrington With US 104.9
Last month we announced that Rodney Carrington Is making a stop in the Quad Cities this September. As Quad Cities country concert leader, we wanted to give you ANOTHER chance to win. In fact, we have two different ways for you to win tickets. You can learn more down below.
America’s First Ever Rotating Waterslide Is In Wisconsin
Every year I make a stop at the Wisconsin Dells. It's always a great quick trip for the family. We usally have fun, and the waterparks are always solid, but my mind was blown by the physics of a new waterslide this year. It's called Medusa's Slidwheel, and it actually...
Getting Figge With It? Free Admission to the Museum Happens Through July!
If the "culture" of the Quad Cities had to be defined, it's probably based around music, art, film, and comedy. Which, by no way a coincidence, is being highlighted by the Alternating Currents festival in Downtown Davenport, August 18th-21st. In fact, my first view of the culture of the Quad...
Dwyer & Michaels’ Top 20 “Florida Man” Headlines
The Sunshine State is known for its outrageous lawbreakers committing many bizarre crimes. These crimes are so whacked out that they make the funniest headlines. For Example, Florida Man Knocked Out Cellmate’s Teeth Because He Kept Farting. "Florida Man" refers to an alleged prevalence of persons performing irrational or...
Mississippi Valley Fair Releases Daily Schedules, Special Days
The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here. If you're checking back and reading this during the fair, we hope you're enjoying it. It was a busy weekend for fair officials as they released both special fair days and the daily schedules for all 6 days of the fair. The...
QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week
Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Summer Reading Program Continues In The Quad Cities
Summer reading programs are happening all over the Quad Cities. Summer reading is a great way to keep your kid's brains working while still having fun. You can find a wide variety of events, and reading programs here. Rock Falls Summer Reading Program. One amazing program is the summer reading...
Murder Just South of Iowa Border is One Out of a Horror Movie
Less than an hour south of the Iowa border sits Kirksville, Missouri. The small city has a population of 17,534. If you travel southwest of the city, you'll find the Youngstown Trail. It's quite rural out that way. Though he didn't live there, Stephen Munn of Kirksville owned land in...
10 Ways You Can Be A Better Neighbor in the Quad Cities
Someone put together the "unspoken rules" of neighborhood etiquette that if you aren't following them, you should know your neighbors probably hate you. It boils down to one simple thing to keep in mind, and if you do, your neighbors will either love you, or not know you exist - which really, isn't a bad thing:
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Illinois?
A bit of a grim topic, but something many of us sadly deal with in our lives. The short answer to the question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Illinois" is yes, but there are some limits and guidelines you need to follow. In Illinois,...
CONCERT: Granger Smith Coming To Rhythm City Casino Resort This Fall
US 104.9 is the Quad Cities country concert leader and we have another concert announcement for you, Quad Cities. Granger Smith is coming to the Quad Cities this fall and tickets to see Granger go on sale this week. US 104.9, the Quad Cities #1 for New Country, is excited...
Peak Heat Index Values To Be Over 100 Degrees In The Quad Cities Saturday
There is no doubt it's been a hot one this week. We haven't seen much rain and the sun has been beating down on the Quad Cities. If you think this hot weather is going to lighten up, think again. Even warmer temperatures are coming this weekend so make plans now to swim or sit in the air conditioning.
Reminder How To Use The Center Turning Lane Before The Mississippi Valley Fair
Alright Quad Cities, let's have a chat. We're getting close to Mississippi Valley Fair week and before we get there, we need to make sure all drivers are on the same page. Remembering last year and from what I continue to see, we clearly forgot how to use that center turning lane.
