Madison man charged in Thursday shooting death of ex-girlfriend

www.waaytv.com
Related
WAFF
Man charged with homicide for death caused by DUI
The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
WAFF
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. One...
Florence Police: Woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Our hearts are shattered’: 22-year-old Alabama A&M graduate allegedly slain by ex-boyfriend remembered
A 22-year-old recent Alabama A&M graduate and university cheerleader was remembered as a “beautiful soul” after she was shot and killed Friday, allegedly at the hands of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend. Chi McDade, an A&M cheerleader who graduated from the university in May and went to high school in...
Man pleads not guilty to 2021 Rogersville murder
A Rogersville man charged with murder has been indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.
MCSO: Murder suspect stole trustee uniform, hid it under his clothes
News 19 spoke with Morgan County Sheriff's Office PIO Mike Swafford who gave details into the escape attempt.
Decatur woman arrested for assault, burglary
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.
WAFF
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three days after Laioni Harriet Douglas turned two years old, officers discovered her body in her mother’s apartment on Sugar Mill Circle. “We could have saved her… oh my God. I just wish things could’ve been different,” said Laioni’s grandmother, Denice Nance.
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck
Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on him which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found shot Thursday in Madison. Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, later died at Huntsville Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with trafficking drugs after search reveals more than 2 pounds of meth, pot
A Decatur man was arrested Monday on drug possession and trafficking charges after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit worked with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force and Decatur Police Department's vice/narcotics unit Monday to search a home in the 2400 block of Gaslight Place.
radio7media.com
Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN FLORENCE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A DECEASED FEMALE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 315 TRADE STREET ON FRIDAY TO CHECK ON THE RESIDENT, REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN HAD NOT BEEN HEARD FROM BY THE COMPLAINANT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED THE RESIDENT’S SON, RICHARD CROSSLIN ALONG WITH A FEMALE, AMANDA PHILLIPS, WHO ATTEMPTED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM ENTERING THE HOME. OFFICERS WERE ULTIMATELY ABLE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY WHERE THEY LOCATED THE BODY OF REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN DECEASED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. AMANDA PHILLIPS WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING GOVERMENTAL OPERATIONS AND RICHARD CROSSLIN WAS ARRESTED FOR UNRELATED WARRANTS. THE MANOR OF DEATH IS UNDETERMINED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED. THE CASE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
themadisonrecord.com
UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend
MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
WAFF
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown
The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
Comments / 0