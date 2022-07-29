ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Ten Most Wanted Auburn recruiting targets

By Keith Niebuhr about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJlfV_0gxrWpCg00
Five-star DL James Smith (Chad Simmons/On3)

Entering Big Cat Weekend, who are Auburn’s biggest — and most realistic — recruiting targets right now?

FanSided

Auburn football: This 4-star prospect is on commitment watch

After an extremely successful weekend on campus for the Auburn football program, the Tigers are hoping for more recruiting momentum sooner than later. Though the two commitments during Big Cat Weekend towards the class of 2024 is huge, there is still work to be done in the class of 2023.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
AUBURN, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University pitching coach and MLB veteran named new baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. On August 1, Lee-Scott Academy announced Tim Hudson as its new head baseball coach. Hudson spent 17 years in the major leagues, playing for teams such as the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

L.J. Green Makes it Official

Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
ATLANTA, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn legend Tim Hudson named new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott

Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson steps away from his position as volunteer pitching coach at Auburn University and will be united with his son who is a rising senior at Lee-Scott.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Press conference to release details in alleged Tallapoosa County kidnapping

TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff is holding a Tuesday afternoon press regarding the chilling circumstances surrounding an alleged kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says he will answer questions then, and release what investigators have discovered.  Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1. Arrests made are as follows: 1. […]
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

