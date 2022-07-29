North Shore Named One Of The Best Unknown Places In The Country

northlandfan.com
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
The Minnesota Wild Plan a Stop in Duluth on Their Road Tour
Minnesota Wild fans, get ready to greet your favorite team when they make a planned stop in Duluth on their 2022 Road Tour. Starting August 8th, the Wild will start a tour to visit four Minnesota communities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and finally a stop in Duluth on Thursday, August 11th.
Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area
Earlier this month the owners of the very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park opened Lake Ave DriveIn where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township. Customers get to enjoy delicious smash burgers and ice cream, while the adjacent restaurant (the old Boondocks Saloon and Grill) is being gutted and remodeled It will open later this year as Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Breathtaking Grand Marais Property Surrounded by Nature For Sale at $2.5 Million
Up the North Shore, you will find this stunning property for sale in Grand Marais that features the primary home, a carriage house, and a log cabin all surrounded by breathtaking white pine forests. Listed for $2.5 million by Red Pine Realty this property has some of the most incredible...
Adam Thielen and CJ Ham Back New Duluth Sports Training Center
A popular sports training program and facility that partners with Adam Thielen and CJ Ham from the Minnesota Vikings will be opening in Duluth later this month. ETS Sports Performance Gym currently operates 10 centers in Minnesota, soon to be 12 when they open their newest locations in Forest Lake and in Duluth. The Duluth location is scheduled to open on August 29th.
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Hosting 8th Annual Military Appreciation Party August 6
It's the 8th year in a row for the Annual Military Appreciation Party in Alborn, Minnesota. This event has grown over the years, and it's continued to raise money for the local American Legion. The Clip Joint is hosting the party on August 6th beginning at noon. They are just...
Hermantown Will Celebrate “National Night Out” For The First Time
Hermantown Governmental Services Building will be the site of the first "National Night Out" For Hermantown, says Joe Wicklund, Hermantown Communications Director. This Tuesday, August 2, Hermantown residents are invited to make their way out and visit with members of the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department and the Hermantown Police Department.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Critical ‘Tour of Downtown Duluth’ Video Removed, Replaced By Positive Themed Videos
Early in July, I shared a couple of videos that had gone viral from a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The video that had gone viral in the Northland was called 'Tour of Downtown Duluth', in which the host tours popular downtown Duluth locations while exposing things that have been left in disrepair and people who are battling addictions and appear to have limited places to turn to for help.
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Superior’s Rescheduled 4th Of July Car Show & Events Information Announced For Labor Day Weekend
July 4th, 2022, both Duluth and Superior canceled their 4th of July festivities, including their event and fireworks. Duluth has already held their rescheduled July 4th events, while Superior's is coming up on Labor Day Weekend. So far, Superior has not addressed what they will do at Barker's Island Festival...
Product From Minnesota Company Featured On Hit Show
How awesome is this? A product from a Minnesota company was just featured on a very popular show. If you are a fan of survival shows, you will absolutely love this. This isn't the first time a local company has been featured on the big time. Duluth Pack has been featured on the national news, including a segment late last year. The company was featured thanks to a major act of kindness they displayed throughout the pandemic.
Minnesota Corn Maze Features Pennywise, Jason, Chucky, and More
The World's Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota is going with a terrifyingly terrific theme this year, Halloween Villains. Five of the most recognizable, and deadly horror icons are carved into 110 acres of corn at Stoney Brook Farms to make over 30 miles of paths through the World's Largest Corn Maze located in St George Township, which is just east of St. Cloud, and about a 2-hour drive from Duluth.
Here’s The Haunted Ship Schedule For 2022 Halloween Season
It may seem a bit too early to be talking about this but Halloween season will be here before you know it. Fall is (almost) in the air and that means things are about to get spooky in the very best way. In other Halloween related news: not one, but...
Did a Ghost Tell Ghost Hunters to “Die” and Leave Duluth’s Greenwood Cemetery?
Some Ghost Hunters from the YouTube channel North Shore Paranormal were out doing some exploring for ghosts when it appears, a ghost may have told them to "go." Loaded with more gadgets than the Hollywood Ghostbusters, these paranormal investigators are at Duluth's Greenwood Cemetery using a device called an EVP recorder (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) that can apparently hear the voices of ghosts. Several words may be heard (you can decide) including the name "Frank" and "Seven" and the word "Seance".
The City Of Superior Is Looking To Hire Multiple Police Officers
The City of Superior is looking for a few good men and women, seven to be exact to become part of the Superior Police Department. The city will start seeking applications this week which is the second time since June the city has been putting a list together of applicants.
