Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza Successfully Hosts A Series of Events and First-Run Movie Screenings

SFist
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
sfsonic.com
Petaluma Music Festival on August 6, 2022
Returning for its 15th year at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds The Petaluma Music Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that draws music lovers from across Northern California and features nationally touring musicians as well as the ‘best of the best of the bay’. New to the festival stage this...
travelawaits.com
Why I Love These Historic National Park Hotels In The Heart Of San Francisco
The Presidio is a beautiful, sprawling national park site tucked away in the heart of San Francisco and is brimming with fascinating history. From its beginnings under Spanish rule through Mexican control and the establishment of what is present-day San Francisco, when the Presidio became a U.S. Army post in 1846, this expansive area in the heart of San Francisco has been a renowned military establishment.
KTVU FOX 2
Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
sonomamag.com
This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler
Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) called it “Sonoma County’s most charming town” and listed the best places to eat, stay and play during a visit. “Despite...
SF family demands answers after dog lost while staying with sitter booked through pet care platform
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before venturing off on a recent Hawaiian vacation, a family in San Francisco booked a pet sitter on the popular pet care service platform, Rover. The family's distance away from home felt even farther after learning their dog had escaped his caretaker. Coco the 2-year-old Maltipoo...
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and food
Napa Porchfest is back after a 3 years hiatusRick Anderson. It’s exactly what it sounds like; Out of the garage and onto the porch. In a city and valley that caters to tourism, it’s great to see something locals can enjoy. In what is becoming a nation-wide event, Napa, California’s 10th annual Porchfest will occur on Sunday, July 31 after a 3 year hiatus.
How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status
Freddie's still sells its signature sandwich that was created 96 years ago.
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Historic Cliff House Gets Temporary Life as a Museum
When Nicole Meldahl and her group Western Neighborhoods Project raised money to buy up and save historic artifacts from the recently-closed Cliff House restaurant in March 2021, she had no idea at the time what venue she'd be able to display them in. It certainly never dawned on her that...
marinmagazine.com
New In Town This August: A Beer Garden Opens in San Rafael; a Craft Beer and Coffee Cafe Lands in Novato; and More
Plus, new furniture stores brings IRL vintage and design shopping to San Anselmo and San Francisco’s Marina District, among other happenings around the bay. Noting that Marinites prefer to eat and drink outside, a new beer garden from co-owners Jojo Lawrence and Waz Hewerdine opened at San Rafael’s Northgate Mall in mid-May. “Bring your bocce balls (or use ours) and enjoy a pint while sitting at one of our hand-built picnic tables,” says Waz, who designed and built the space with Hewerdine. Small-batch and local brews from the likes of San Rafael’s Pond Farm Brewing, Petaluma’s Goat Rock Cider and Santa Rosa’s Fogbelt are on hand. The Ozzie and Brit owners want Americans to get comfortable with savory pies – they’ve got a chile Verde pork version and another filled with steak and mushrooms napped in Guinness gravy. Or, try a warm pretzel with mustard or a caramelized onion-grilled cheese sandwich. All can be enjoyed with your pooch next to one of the firepits or at the picnic tables. 5800 Northgate Dr, San Rafael; 877.747.0383; ouncesoutdoors.com.
NBC Bay Area
OpenRoad: Yurok Tribe Makes History on California North Coast (Episode 79)
Travel north to the Klamath River where the Yurok Tribe is making history, forging a new partnership with state and national parks to tell their story and renew ancient ways. Celebrate the return of the condor, back from the brink of extinction and flying free in Northern California skies. And explore Sonoma County parks as visitors become stewards and learn how to Leave No Trace.
10 Beautiful Restaurants In San Francisco To Try At Least Once
These 10 restaurants in San Francisco didn’t skimp when it came to the design of their dining rooms, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. Here’s a list of some of the most beautiful restaurants in the city, compiled with a little help from our Instagram followers. The beloved Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is one of the longest continually running tiki bars in the States. It’s basically everything a tiki bar should be; an explosion of deliciously kitsch tropical decor with all the themed, lethal cocktails and Polynesian-fusion dishes you could hope for. But it truly stands out for the large plunge...
lakecountybloom.com
Camping in Lake County, Part 2: Pine Acres Blue Lakes Resort
If you haven’t read Part 1 of our camping series yet, you can catch up here. After two trips to Clear Lake Campgrounds and with the help of multiple Amazon orders and a trip to Costco, we felt more than prepared for our next camping trip. Dare I say, we felt even a bit cocky when we pulled into Pine Acres Resort at Blue Lakes. The attendant offered to help us back into our campsite. “No, we got this,” I smiled confidently as I helped David see to back into our space like the pro he’d already proven to be.
Why the next two months are crucial for wildfires in the SF Bay Area
The worst of the 2022 wildfire season in the San Francisco Bay Area is likely still at least a month away with the fire risk expected to reach its height in September and October.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO
Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced. She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,. “After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
French insurer buys notable Sonoma Coast vineyard
The wine division a major French insurance company has bought a highly regarded 39-acre vineyard in the Sonoma Coast region that was originally planted by former tech and wine executive Lew Platt. AXA Millésimes, which is part of AXA, bought the property from the Russian River Partners investment group, said...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
