E. E. Smith Sports Hall Of Fame Calls For Nominations For Class Of 2023

Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
I Love My Community Cookout & Giveaway Partners with Black BBQ Cook OffThe L3 BrandFayetteville, NC
NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football
NC State is set to host North Carolina A&T in the not-too-distant future for the first time on the football field. The post NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WE2022: FSU Chancellor Darrell Allison Checks In
In the WE2022 press room, Chancellor Darrell Allison of Fayetteville State University checks in with K975’s Mir.I.Am for a quick word about empowering women through education. Check it out!
Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
Grammy award-winner coming to Dunn
NASHVILLE, TENN. — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Dunn,
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
Fayetteville inches forward in deciding fate of historic Market House
Conversations surrounding whether to preserve downtown Fayetteville's Market House and how it should be used have remained heated and divisive.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council to see four new members
The Fayetteville City Council will undergo a considerable change next month with four new members joining five incumbents, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Three of those new council members – Mario Benavente in District 3, Deno Hondros in District 9 and Brenda McNair in District 7 – ousted incumbents in Tuesday’s municipal election, according to unofficial returns from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The fourth, Derrick Thompson, was elected in District 6, where Councilman Chris Davis chose to run for a legislative seat.
Parole mulled in Sampson murder case
A man convicted in a 1990 Sampson County murder is being considered for parole after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence, according
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
wpde.com
1 year later, murder of Robeson County football player remains unsolved
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One year later, the murder of 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman was shot to death remains unsolved. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on July 29, 2021, to North Alford Road in the St. Pauls in reference to an individual shot. Prior to the...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
Teaching moment: Apex school sign error makes for good spelling lesson
Apex, N.C. — School isn't in session yet at the yet-to-open Apex Friendship Elementary School, but some are getting a lesson in quality control. A photo of a misspelled sign drew attention among Triangle friends on social media on Wednesday. The sign read:. APEX FIRENDSHIP. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. Typos happen,...
point2homes.com
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
wunc.org
Two superintendents say the struggle to hire teachers is real, regardless of geography
School administrators across North Carolina are feeling the pressure to find teachers to fill classrooms in the fall. Several large urban school districts in North Carolina are reporting higher than usual teacher resignations last year. Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools lost between 15-20% of teachers in the past year. A spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools says the district is waiting to release its final number of retirements and resignations as it continues to hire for open positions.
Whole North Carolina Police Department Quits Due to ‘Progressively Responsible’ Town Manager
In protest of a newly-appointed “progressively responsible” town manager in North Carolina, an entire police force has turned in their two weeks notice because of their alleged “hostile work environment.”. The New York Post reports Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson, a key clerk, and five of his...
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
