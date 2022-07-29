Shah Enterprise CEO Imran Shah Announces Companies’ Ambitions to Continue Expanding Worldwide Operations in 2022

www.getnews.info
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
PayPal shares jump on Elliot's $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance.
World’s first certified quiet trail announced in Taiwan
Calm your mind at the world’s first certified quiet hiking trail. What is a certified quiet trail? As the name suggests, these trails are nearly-silent natural environments. Recently, the non-profit organization Quiet Parks International (QPI) named Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail in Taiwan the world’s first certified quiet hiking trail. With scientific recordings of the trail not exceeding 25 decibels, the area earned QPI’s certified quiet trail designation on July 18, 2022. Silent visitors can explore the secrets that keep this location so serene. Outside Taiwan’s Yilan county, Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail winds through a cypress forest and traces the edges of...
US OKs $5 bn sale of missile defense systems to Saudi, UAE
The United States announced Tuesday the sale of major missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates worth more than $5 billion. Separately, the United States will sell THAAD surface-to-air missile systems to the UAE for $2.25 billion.
Kopin (KOPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
KOPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
