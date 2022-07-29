ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shah Enterprise CEO Imran Shah Announces Companies’ Ambitions to Continue Expanding Worldwide Operations in 2022

By admin
getnews.info
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.getnews.info

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RadarOnline

Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million

Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

World’s first certified quiet trail announced in Taiwan

Calm your mind at the world’s first certified quiet hiking trail. What is a certified quiet trail? As the name suggests, these trails are nearly-silent natural environments. Recently, the non-profit organization Quiet Parks International (QPI) named Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail in Taiwan the world’s first certified quiet hiking trail. With scientific recordings of the trail not exceeding 25 decibels, the area earned QPI’s certified quiet trail designation on July 18, 2022.  Silent visitors can explore the secrets that keep this location so serene. Outside Taiwan’s Yilan county, Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail winds through a cypress forest and traces the edges of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AFP

US OKs $5 bn sale of missile defense systems to Saudi, UAE

The United States announced Tuesday the sale of major missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates worth more than $5 billion. Separately, the United States will sell THAAD surface-to-air missile systems to the UAE for $2.25 billion.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy