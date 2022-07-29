Does Johnny Depp have a ‘Titanic’ cameo?

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Brad Pitt walks back on recent retirement speculation
Actor Brad Pitt has done an about-face on his remarks that his movie career is on its “last leg”. According to Deadline, speculation arose about the Bullet Train star’s departure from the film industry after his comments were published in an interview with GQ. Pitt seemed slightly uneasy yet bemused when asked for more details about his retirement plans at the red carpet premiere of his new film. He quickly clarified his previous statement:
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans ‘what if’ Quentin Tarantino’s resurrected Luke Cage movie
Quentin Tarantino talks up an awful lot of projects that never get made, but with the superhero genre being as ubiquitous as it’s become during the 21st Century, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are weighing up the pros and cons of the two-time Academy Award winner hypothetically dusting off his abandoned Luke Cage movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Bond vs Bruce Lee? The movie that nearly happened
It was July 20, 1973. George Lazenby, star of the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was waiting for Bruce Lee in a Japanese restaurant in Kowloon, Hong Kong to further discuss the details of their movie idea. They already had lunch earlier that day and hung out for 3 days after Lazenby journeyed to Hong Kong to meet Bruce. Raymond Chow was there, too. He was the founder of the Hong Kong-based film company, Golden Harvest, that employed Bruce Lee. Together, they were determined to make a film that would become a Bruce meets Bond extravaganza.
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
What is a Force dyad in ‘Star Wars’?
In the galaxy far, far away is the mysticism of the Force which propels the Star Wars franchise from just being a generic space fantasy story to one of the defining stories of its genre. A result of the 1970s sci-fi boom of mysticism seen in series like Battlestar Galactica...
wegotthiscovered.com
Aubrey Plaza teases ‘full frontal nudity’ in new FXX animated series ‘Little Demon’ co-starring Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and his daughter Lucy DeVito are starring in a new FXX animated comedy called Little Demon. The series is about a 13-year-old girl named Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) who learns that her mother Laura (Plaza) was impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), all the while attempting to live “an ordinary life in Delaware.” Of course, that becomes more challenging when Chrissy’s powers finally activate and her father comes to collect custody of her soul.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users embrace a reluctant heist thriller that divided opinion
The man born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA, is nothing if not an ambitiously talented individual. Throughout his career, the multi-hyphenate has dabbled in music, record producing, acting, writing, directing, and composing, with his third feature-length effort Cut Throat City arguably his most accomplished work from behind the camera.
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Diego Luna do his own stunts for ‘Andor?’
The newest Star Wars series is set to debut quite soon, with Andor landing on Disney Plus on September 21, 2022. The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will be a prequel to that film, and it will tell the story of how Andor came to be affiliated with the Rebel Alliance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A smash hit horror with a logistically improbable sequel lives a lie on Netflix
Any horror movie that turns a big profit at the box office, which is quite a lot of them, is almost inevitably awarded a sequel. The low cost and high reward model of the genre means it’s no great shakes to churn out fresh installments to capitalize on a hot brand, but nobody could have guessed that Orphan would be joining the club, and with a prequel of all things.
wegotthiscovered.com
What will the ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie be about? We have some ideas of where the film franchise could go
A Metal Gear Solid movie with Oscar Isaac starring as everyone’s favorite badass spy, Solid Snake, has been in the works for some time now but it’s been a while since we’ve gotten any sort of update about what the video game adaptation might entail. Luckily, we have our own movie pitch for where the franchise could start that we wanted to share.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who wrote every ‘Star Wars’ movie?
Every epic franchise has to begin somewhere. George Lucas famously envisaged a sprawling space opera when he sat down to write Star Wars. That couldn’t be contained by one movie, but today’s multimedia saga wasn’t a given back in the mid-1970s. As Lucas developed his most famous...
wegotthiscovered.com
Did John Krasinski admit he’s playing Mr. Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four?’
During his recent Tonight Show appearance, John Krasinski may have left a trail of breadcrumbs leading to the Baxter Building. Sometimes, it’s what’s left unsaid that speaks the loudest. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Krasinski was clearly instructed not to say anything about the Fantastic Four. Even host Jimmy Fallon preceded this portion of the interview by saying that he was not allowed to ask about the MCU or, more specifically, the FF. However, they carefully danced around the issue to give the fans what they came for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?
Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’: Could Papa still be alive?
Now that season four of Stranger Things is finally out in the world and the repercussions of the series’ biggest season to date have unfolded, there’s more speculation than ever about which characters are actually dead and which may return for the fifth and final season. Leading up...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans question why the Wizarding World is so far behind the times
Harry Potter has often been praised for its profound study into important sociological dilemmas like racism and elitism, but the way J.K. Rowling goes about spinning this narrative into existence raises a few questions as to whether Hogwarts — the beating heart of the Wizarding World — has hypocritically fueled these contentious philosophies through the way it has treated students for a millennium.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans share their favorite unintentionally hilarious ‘scary’ moments
There’s a fine line between scary and goofy, and horror movie fans are picking the scenes that were supposed to be the former, but ended up being the latter. “Anyone have scenes from a horror movie that are not meant to be funny, that you found to be funny?” Redditor GroovyDeadite81 asked to get this lively discussion going. They supplied the first example, from Friday the 13th Part 2, “where the guy in the wheelchair tumbles down like two different flights of stairs after his death.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious Sylvester Stallone absolutely incinerates ‘Creed’ spinoff ‘Drago’
The recent announcement of Creed spinoff Drago didn’t come as much of a surprise when any profitable IP is going to be mined until the well runs dry, and while some fans of the expanded Rocky franchise rolled their eyes at the news, none of them are as furious as creator Sylvester Stallone.
wegotthiscovered.com
Britney Spears’ book has been delayed because there isn’t enough paper in the world to meet demand
Pop icon Britney Spears has finished writing her book but announced that the release would be delayed due to a paper shortage. Sources told TMZ that Spears has finished writing her memoir. But her publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that the January release date has been pushed due to a low supply of paper. So far, a new release date has not yet been set as the publisher is unsure how long this paper shortage would be.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans rattle off the most surprising hits that never became franchises
It’s always a surprise when a hit movie wins rave reviews from critics and/or makes a ton of money at the box office, only to be left alone as a one-and-done effort. We’ve become so used to success equating sequels, that it’s more of a shock when a hugely popular and even more profitable title doesn’t spawn follow-ups, prequels, reboots, spinoffs, and all the rest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Amber Heard just sold her home for a huge seven-figure profit
After all the world’s eyes were on her during an all-encompassing defamation trial with former spouse Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has netted a cool profit on a house that’ll relieve her bank account. The Aquaman star has had a difficult run recently, with her receiving an unorthodox level...
Comments / 0