“Race For The Championship” premieres Sept. 1 on USA

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
Ryan: Kyle Busch should be looking hard at career options beyond NASCAR in next step
INDIANAPOLIS – During his ongoing free agency saga that has morphed into possibly the biggest story of the NASCAR season, Kyle Busch has confirmed talks with other teams without specifying which. Some candidates are abundantly clear: Stewart-Haas Racing and its No. 10 vacancy. Richard Childress Racing and its lame-duck...
Ryan Blaney angry after falling third to 26th on restart: ‘People just run over each other’
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Blaney was angry after getting bumped from third to 26th on the final restart Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, intentionally spinning Daniel Suarez on the cooldown lap. After bumping against the No. 99 Chevrolet of Suarez through the exit of the right-hander, Blaney’s No. 12 Ford...
Drivers raise safety concerns after Kurt Busch accident
INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Harvick questions how much NASCAR is prioritizing safety in light of driver complaints about feeling harder impacts this year and Kurt Busch missing his second consecutive race due to concussion-like symptoms. But the lead safety official for NASCAR says “we’re always looking at ways to make...
NASCAR will review making penalty call quicker in race
A NASCAR executive said Tuesday that it was clear Ross Chastain committed a violation at the end of last weekend’s Cup race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, but series officials will look at ways they can issue the penalty quicker to avoid a situation where a car that has committed an infraction is racing for the lead.
AJ Allmendinger is OK after cool suit failure: ‘You suck it up; a shot to win all that mattered’
INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger was evaluated and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway care center after his cool suit failed with about 20 laps remaining in Sunday’s Cup Series race. After finishing seventh, Allmendinger climbed out of his No. 16 Chevrolet and took one unsteady step before falling...
NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott remains in first
Like most of the rest of the field, Chase Elliott was not able to avoid calamity during Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, but he remains atop NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings entering this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. The Rankings resisted...
RCR tabs Austin Hill for Cup debut at Michigan
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Hill has been entered in the team’s No. 33 Chevrolet. Hill, 28, owns two wins in the Xfinity Series this year and won a...
