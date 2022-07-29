This Jungle Themed Oklahoma Three-Story Indoor Play Zone is a Kid’s Dream Come True!

klaw.com
Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
Will Walmart Follow Sam’s Club In Charging For Grocery Pickup?
It was just over a month ago that Sam's Club started charging a flat $4 fee per order for anything members wished to pick up outside the store. How long will it be until Walmart does the same?. Grocery pickup has been a popular option even before the 2020 pandemic,...
New World Comic Con held at Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Comic books came to life at the New World Comic Con in Oklahoma City on Saturday at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The event highlighted local creators and artists in and around the Metro, with everything from Sci-Fi movies, anime, all the way to superheroes. Organizer...
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
Coming to East Edmond: New Eats & Experiences
Something new is underway at I-35 Frontage Road, just south of 2nd Street — and no — it’s not another hospital. The three-story, multi-use facility will house Regent Bank and Enhanced dental, along with Hatch Early Mood Food, Chicken Foot, and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar, complete with a rooftop feature. Set to open in late 2022, visitors are invited to experience what’s being called an “upscale, urban oasis.”
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
Meet Emily and Sutton: A pair of pups rescued from euthanasia in OKC named for KFOR’s own meteorologist
A pair of 4-week-old lab mixes were saved alongside their mother by an Oklahoma City metro animal rescue recently, and have now been named after one of KFOR's 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists!
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
PHOTOS: Dogs needing loving homes in Oklahoma
As we get ready for the weekend, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is sharing a few of the adoptable dogs who need a loving home.
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
Lawton’s Farmers Market Celebrates Christmas in July
All month long, businesses, websites, and groups have been celebrating 'Christmas in July' with special discounts, even some early Christmas garments, and special prices on all things Christmas. Lawton Farmers Market is the latest to join the Christmas Hullabaloo! This Saturday, July 30, the Lawton Farmers Market will also have...
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for Sooners
Since December of 2021, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some time. You can see it...
Oklahoma family fights for refund from venue after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
