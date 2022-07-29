New museum exhibits to open at Charles Pinckney National Historic Site

www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Renovated Mount Pleasant Library to open to the public
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will open the renovated Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd., on Aug. 6. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the branch. “We are excited to have our Mount Pleasant location opening to our...
The Post and Courier
Spice Palette, serving new and traditional Indian cuisine, opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Sujith Varghese never intended to open a restaurant in Charleston. The owner of two Indian restaurants in New York, Varghese came to Charleston last year for a vacation. After a meal at a local Indian restaurant, Varghese’s friend suggested he open a location in the Lowcountry.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
The Post and Courier
August events hosted by Charleston County Parks
Aug. 5 from 7:30 – 11 p.m. Relax and enjoy traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude from Crucial Fiya in the beautiful outdoor setting of James Island County Park. Bring your chair or blanket and rock the night away! Food, beverages, and souvenirs will be available for purchase. Music begins at 8 p.m. Visit ccprc.com or call (843) 795-4386 for more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
charlestonmag.com
Learn about the juicy history of peaches in Charleston
Fresh peaches from Simons Bros. Vineyard tempt passersby at a roadside market in St. Andrews Parish in this black-and-white image—from the Agricultural Society of South Carolina’s collection—estimated to have been taken in the 1930s. Georgia may be known as the “Peach State,” however, South Carolina harvests more of the stone fruit annually—in 2020, a whopping 76,500 tons, according to the US Department of Agriculture—and has done so for decades. In fact, in 1984, the South Carolina General Assembly officially named it the state fruit. While the majority of our peaches are grown in the Piedmont, Charleston has its own juicy peach history. Read more about it in David Shields’s 2018 article “A Cling of the Past”.
The Post and Courier
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in Charleston
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: It’s hard to find anything but Southern Charm in Charleston, but the HarbourView Inn gives you an opportunity to feel just like you are coming home. This quaint waterfront inn provides unique experiences and amenities designed to make you feel like you’ve lived in Charleston forever.
charlestonmag.com
The legendary story of Vincent Chicco, a 19th-century immigrant restaurateur who faced down the governor over booze laws and won
(Clockwise from above left) Vincent Chicco and his wife, Mary, are buried in St. Lawrence Cemetery on the upper peninsula; Governor Benjamin Tillman and Vincent Chicco immortalized on a cigar box label; Chicco capitalized on his notoriety by minting tokens for use in his restaurant and bar. Our fascination with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
charlestondaily.net
Some Can’t-Miss Daily Burger, Pizza, and Sushi Deals Charleston, SC
Who doesn’t love a great burger, pizza, or sushi?. More importantly, who doesn’t love a deal? Here are some amazing daily deals you cannot miss. Rutledge Cab Company – 1300 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. $8.95 Flat-Top Burger and Fries. Locals – Mount Pleasant – 1150 Queensborough Blvd...
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
The Post and Courier
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary
NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
BENNETT, Nathan Jr., 85, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BRYAN, Peggy Lavern, 73, of North Charleston died July 26. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GRANT, Jacquelyn E., 61, of James Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JENKINS, Joseph, 92,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant realtor joins Carolina One
One new realtor from Mount Pleasant recently joined Carolina One Real Estate. A licensed Realtor for more than twenty years in New York, Connecticut and South Carolina, Kai Audett is the most recent experienced real estate agent to affiliate with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Coleman Blvd. office. Audett’s real estate credentials include many years of renovation, building and construction, finance and investment strategies. Audett extensively uses market trends and demographics to find the right home for buyers and the most effective marketing opportunities for sellers. Audett has earned numerous professional real estate designations and maintains membership in professional associations nationally (NAR) and in both Connecticut and South Carolina. Members of the Charleston Ocean Racing Association, Kai and her husband are avid Lowcountry sailors. They are the proud parents of five grown children and the owners of a chocolate labradoodle named Kodiak and a goldendoodle named Lily. Audett enjoys cooking and entertaining with friends, painting, traveling, reading, cycling and hiking. Reach her at kai.audett@carolinaone.com or (845) 261-3655.
The Post and Courier
Photos: The 2022 Folly Beach Wahine Classic
Surfers came to The Washout to compete on the final day of the Folly Beach Wahine Classic on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Auction - 2022-Aug-23
Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Go Store It- Mount Pleasant located at 616 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the facility by the below list of occupants whom are in default at an auction. The sale will occur as on online auction via www.storagetreasures. com on 2022-Aug-23 at 3:00 P.M Ziad Hilal, # I006 content-Dressers, bed frame, Dolly Aaron Garlington, # J064 content- Boxes, Plastic Bins, TV Box Ken A Christiansen, # J034 content- HomeGoods, Washing Machine, AC-unit Ken A Christiansen, # J009 content- Boxes, Mattresses, Dresser, Bins This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD# 2013510.
The Post and Courier
DuPont opens facility in Berkeley County to meet a growing demand
DuPont has had a long relationship with Berkeley County. It has 2,100 acres along the Cooper River on Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. The company is known worldwide for its manufacturing of things that include: industrial chemicals, synthetics, building materials, cosmetics and medical supplies. At a ribbon cutting on...
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - FOR SALE BY OWNER Berkeley Electric
FOR SALE BY OWNER Berkeley Electric Cooperative Inc. Garage/Office Facility 2700 Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner, SC Situated on 5.07 acres, the site features a 13,938-square foot office/warehouse metal frame building and is surrounded by commercial and residential properties. -- The building consists of 7,942-square feet of office, a 5,996-square foot warehouse, and two canopies totaling 5,651-square feet. The warehouse/open bays' flooring are concrete. The office interior is sheetrock with tile flooring. The ceiling is drop-tile, with a height of nine feet. -- The property is cleared, flag shaped, and its topography is level. -- Ingress and egress via Cypress Gardens Road. Bids are due by Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and should be directed to Jack Williams, Williams and Hulst, LLC, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, 209 E. Main St., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Bids should not be contingent on buyer financing. The sale is contingent on Berkeley Electric Cooperative receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Utilities Service (RUS) to sell the property. Berkeley Electric Cooperative reserves the right to refuse all bids. Berkeley Electric Cooperative is selling the property in "as is" condition, without any warranties for any purpose. AD# 2015302.
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the last weekend in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re in for some HOT weather this weekend. Cool off at a pool party downtown, experience the prehistoric ages, or (if you can bear it) help out the community at a highway clean-up. See this list for some cool things to do over the weekend! Little Palm Pool Party Cool off […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Dist. 2 working on ‘punchlist’ items ahead of new middle school’s opening
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some middle schoolers in Dorchester School District Two will have a new campus to learn at when the district welcomes back students in two weeks. Around 850 students will call East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, when class resumes on Aug. 15. Principal...
Comments / 0