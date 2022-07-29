NYS OASAS Announces Virtual Meeting Of Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board

oswegocountytoday.com
AAA Offers Insurance Tips for College-Bound Students
CNY – The transition from high school graduate to new college student is an exciting milestone and moving away from home is part of the process for many. With so much to think about, many college-bound students don’t even consider reviewing insurance policies. Before the summer ends, AAA...
‘History On Tap’ Features Underground Railroad In Central New York
OSWEGO – The next “History on Tap” will feature four speakers on the topic of the Underground Railroad in the Central New York area of Lake Ontario. The event will also include an update on the status of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Project. The illustrated program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant in Oswego. Admission is free.
AAA Gas Prices Report August 1, 2022: Pump Prices Drop Across Region
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.21, down 15 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.17. The New York State average is $4.52, down 6 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.21.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/22 – 7/28/22
14:32:03 – 07/22/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. On 7/22/22 around 14:32 hours, Nelson A. Allen, 40, of Oswego was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba Court. Allen was still held at the Oswego County Jail awaiting his arraignment in CAP Court.
AAA Gas Prices Report July 25, 2022: Pump Prices Continue To Drop
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.36, down 17 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $3.16. The New York State average is $4.58, down 12 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.19.
