NYS OASAS Announces Virtual Meeting Of Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board

OSWEGO – The next “History on Tap” will feature four speakers on the topic of the Underground Railroad in the Central New York area of Lake Ontario. The event will also include an update on the status of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Project. The illustrated program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant in Oswego. Admission is free.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO