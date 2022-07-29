El Mirage Supports FTZ Request

azbex.com
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azbex.com
Gilbert P&Z to Consider 1,200+ Multifamily Units
Residents and stakeholders planning to attend this week’s Gilbert Planning and Zoning Commission meeting should clear their schedules and plan for a long night. Among other items in a packed agenda, the Commission will discuss five planned multifamily developments totaling more than 1,200 potential new units. Morrison Ranch II.
azbex.com
IndiCap Announces 1.5MSF+ Glendale Industrial Project
Boutique commercial real estate company IndiCap announced it will develop Virgin Industrial Park in partnership with Invesco. At build-out, the two-phase, 110-acre Class A development will total more than 1.5MSF in five buildings. It will also bring IndiCap’s local industrial development pipeline to more than 14.4MSF and 880 acres.
azbex.com
$60M Chemical Plant Announced in Casa Grande
Solvay has announced its plans to invest in a new facility to produce electronic grade hydrogen peroxide – also known as eH2O2 – in Casa Grande to supply the growing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing market. The facility will convert hydrogen peroxide into an ultra-high purity grade to clean silicon wafers that are needed to manufacture semiconductors, essential components of electronic devices.
azbex.com
Two Movie Studios Planned in Metro Phoenix
Following decades of lobbying from performing arts groups around the state, the Arizona Legislature passed a new tax credit measure earlier this year to incentivize television and movie production. Starting next year, studios can qualify for credits of up to $75M, which increase to $100M in 2024 and $125M in 2025, according to KTAR.
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
KOLD-TV
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
Arizona's Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX — (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The...
santanvalley.com
State Route 24 nears completion
ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
santansun.com
Chandler church extends helping hand to refugees
For some refugees coming to the United States for a better life, a Chandler church is one of the first steps on that journey. The Grove, 2777 S. Gilbert Road, is one of five East Valley churches that host a welcome center for refugees seeking asylum. It is their first stop after turning themselves in at the Southern border and spending time in detention centers.
azbex.com
Mesa OKs Contentious Townhome Project
The Mesa City Council unanimously approved plans for the 36-unit Countryside Townhomes (also known as Countryside Modern) development on 2.4 infill acres at Southern Avenue and 32nd Street following months of meetings and negotiations between the developer and nearby residents opposed to the original plan. Over the course of five...
Arizonans feeling the pain of inflation
Many Arizona residents are feeling the pain of inflation. The latest numbers show Americans are paying about 9% more than this time last year.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected
Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
arcadianews.com
What's Happening, Arcadia? August 2022
Fox Restaurant Concepts is opening a third Fly Bye location this fall on 40th St. and Camelback Road. Fly Bye is a to-go style eatery with a menu that boasts Fox Restaurant creations like Detroit-style pan pizzas – meat lovers, specialty pies with parmesan cream sauce – chicken tenders and sandwiches, and house-made sauces.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
luxury-houses.net
One of A kind Home in Paradise Valley with Seamless Integration of The Indoors to The Outside Asking for $6,500,000
The Home in Paradise Valley, a one of a kind Tennen Studios built and designed home located in Equestrian Trails with seamless integration of the indoors to the outside achieved by thoughtful design and organic materials is now available for sale. This home located at 8502 N 59th Pl, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Perry (Phone: 602-319-1110) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix smoking cessation study looking for participants
PHOENIX — For the first time in 20 years, cigarette sales are up. While more people are smoking, the FDA hasn't approved a successful way to quit in well over a decade. Researchers in Phoenix are hoping to change that. The Alliance for Multispecialty Research Phoenix is conducting clinical...
Comments / 0