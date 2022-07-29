Tempe DRB OKs 943 New Apartments

In June 2022, 343 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 301 in Peoria. Not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow, there are 664 active and available listings in MLS in Glendale and 585 active listings in Peoria. In total, there are 13,157 active listings in Maricopa County, and we have almost two months’ worth of housing sales inventory for the first time since June 2019.

