Tempe DRB OKs 943 New Apartments

Gilbert P&Z to Consider 1,200+ Multifamily Units
Residents and stakeholders planning to attend this week’s Gilbert Planning and Zoning Commission meeting should clear their schedules and plan for a long night. Among other items in a packed agenda, the Commission will discuss five planned multifamily developments totaling more than 1,200 potential new units. Morrison Ranch II.
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
azbex.com
Industry Professionals 08-02-22
1. Big-D Companies has launched its second Arizona office in Tempe. The new industrial office will focus heavily on building for the mining industry. Heading Big-D Industrial are Sr. VP/Managing Director Bryan Allinson and Preconstruction Director Kyle Sargent. 2. Residential and commercial construction firm Hight Construction LLC has recently expanded...
azbex.com
Two Movie Studios Planned in Metro Phoenix
Following decades of lobbying from performing arts groups around the state, the Arizona Legislature passed a new tax credit measure earlier this year to incentivize television and movie production. Starting next year, studios can qualify for credits of up to $75M, which increase to $100M in 2024 and $125M in 2025, according to KTAR.
santansun.com
Chandler housing plan stirs citizens’ opposition
The City of Chandler is looking to increase the amount of public housing units it has available and seeking innovative ways to pay for it. But some residents in the community are worried about the project and have started a petition drive to stop it. The city currently has 303...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Repeated monsoon flooding at Phoenix apartment complex leaves residents frustrated
PHOENIX — A heavy downpour at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road wreaked havoc and left a mess for residents to clean up. And it’s not the first time for some of them. Christina thought her family got lucky. Her move-out date was the day...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
peoriatimes.com
Housing supply balancing back to pre-pandemic numbers
In June 2022, 343 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 301 in Peoria. Not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow, there are 664 active and available listings in MLS in Glendale and 585 active listings in Peoria. In total, there are 13,157 active listings in Maricopa County, and we have almost two months’ worth of housing sales inventory for the first time since June 2019.
actionnews5.com
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A woman needing some temporary housing was using a popular website to look for homes to rent when she came across a house she thought was just right. But when she arrived, she says the home was nothing like the photos she viewed online...
azbex.com
$60M Chemical Plant Announced in Casa Grande
Solvay has announced its plans to invest in a new facility to produce electronic grade hydrogen peroxide – also known as eH2O2 – in Casa Grande to supply the growing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing market. The facility will convert hydrogen peroxide into an ultra-high purity grade to clean silicon wafers that are needed to manufacture semiconductors, essential components of electronic devices.
luxury-houses.net
One of A kind Home in Paradise Valley with Seamless Integration of The Indoors to The Outside Asking for $6,500,000
The Home in Paradise Valley, a one of a kind Tennen Studios built and designed home located in Equestrian Trails with seamless integration of the indoors to the outside achieved by thoughtful design and organic materials is now available for sale. This home located at 8502 N 59th Pl, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Perry (Phone: 602-319-1110) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
1-acre Lot in Paradise Valley Sells for Record-Breaking Price
A new record has been set for the highest-priced one-acre lot in Arizona. Sold for a whopping $3.5 million by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the 46,910-square-foot Paradise Valley parcel at 5405 E. McDonald Drive represents the highest-selling price for undeveloped lots ranging up to 60,000 square feet in all of Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
AZFamily
Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (07/31)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Join the HonorHealth Leaders and Recruiters for a Career Expo! Meet with their Academic Partners and Benefits Specialists to learn how you they support your professional career development. Wednesday, August 3, offering a morning Nursing session and an afternoon Allied Health and Support Services Session. Learn more here.
